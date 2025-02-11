"Separating was best for all parties": When Roger Penske addressed Kurt Busch's departure from Team Penske

Kurt Busch raced with Roger Penske's Team Penske between 2006 and 2011, competing well and scoring multiple victories throughout his stint with the team. He qualified for the playoffs every season with Penske but was replaced at the end of the 2011 season.

Busch debuted in the Cup Series in 2000 with Roush Racing (now Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing). He spent his time piloting the #97 Ford very competitively, winning the championship in the 2004 season. He had a decent 2005 campaign, but that was his final year with the team. He was then picked by Team Penske (then called Penske Racing South).

Although his results with the team were not as consistent as they were with Roush Racing, there were certain races where Busch would push himself to the top of the field.

Kurt Busch in 2007 (Getty Images)

But there were other factors to Kurt Busch than just his racing that saw Roger Penske making the tough decision to part ways with the driver. Busch was involved in several behavior-related incidents. His heated exchange with a reporter, for example, got him into the spotlight.

The final race at Homestead-Miami is said to be where Penske decided to put an end to their partnership with Kurt Busch. Post his departure, the team released a statement where Roger Penske mentioned that separation was the best for both the team and the driver.

"I appreciate the victories that Kurt has brought Penske Racing and our sponsors over the past six years," Penske said. "While I am disappointed that Kurt will not be racing for our team in the future, both Kurt and I felt that separating at this time was best for all parties, including our team and sponsors. I wish Kurt the best in his future racing endeavors."

The outgoing Busch was replaced by a two-time Xfinity Series regular-season champion.

Whom did Roger Penske replace Kurt Busch with?

AJ Allmendinger during practice for the Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium - Source: Imagn

AJ Allmendinger was Roger Penske's pick after parting ways with Kurt Busch. Until the 2011 season, Allmendinger raced in the Cup Series with Richard Petty Motorsports. After he was offered to replace Busch's seat at Team Penske, the California native was quick to sign the deal and walk away from Richard Petty's team.

He began racing with Penske in 2012, however, his stint was cut short after he failed a random drug test. Although NASCAR did give him the option to put in a B sample, he failed that, too. Subsequently, his term with Team Penske came to a quick end. They signed Sam Hornish Jr. to pilot the Dodge for the remainder of the season.

