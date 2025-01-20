“She's been the reason why I'm at where I am today”: When Justin Allgaier made a clear case of ‘critic’ wife Ashley’s feedback fueling his success

Justin Allgaier once expressed gratitude for his wife Ashley's critical feedback that he believed fueled his NASCAR success. The Illinois native was amid his rookie Cup Series campaign in 2014 when he talked with motorsports insider Jeff Gluck about his wife being a 'critic.'

Allgaier had a brief period in the NASCAR Premier Level. He ran two full-time seasons for HScott Motorsports in 2014 and 2015, though the majority of his stock car racing career has been attributed to the Xfinity Series. Before starting his rookie campaign, Allgaier was already a multiple race-winner in the National Series and was primed for a promising Cup Series season.

Allgaier's wife Ashley also grew up in Illinois and met him for the first time when he was 15. The duo tied the knot in 2006, as mutual support from both families played a pivotal role in their relationship. It's worth mentioning that Allgaier was a part-time Truck Series driver at the time of marriage and entered his rookie Xfinity season in 2009.

Five years later, Gluck asked Allgaier several questions, including if he discussed his bad racing days with Ashley. He replied that his wife was a bigger critic than the motorsports reporters, emphasizing that her feedback had been invaluable to his success.

"The cool thing is my wife is actually probably more of a critic than anybody else or even you guys in the media. If I do something well, she tells me I did something well. And if I do something bad, she's usually the first one ready to smack me," Justin Allgaier said (via USA Today).

"But honestly, she's been the reason why I'm at where I am today. Sometimes you can have a cheerleader and that's great if you're doing well, but when you need to make changes, having people around you who can say, 'This is where you screwed up and this is how we can fix it,' that helps. She's right there cheering me on and pushing me forward," he added.

It's not the only instance when Allgaier praised Ashley. He did so recently at the 2024 NASCAR Awards Ceremony as well.

"I think it's understated what she does outside the race track" - Justin Allgaier lauds his wife after claiming his maiden Xfinity Series title

Justin Allgaier joined JR Motorsports in 2016 and produced dominant results consistently. However, he always fell shy of an Xfinity Series title, settling for multiple podiums and runners-up. But all that changed at the Phoenix Raceway in November 2024.

Despite the dashing hopes after a P37 start in a backup car, the JRM driver steered his #7 Chevy to a runner-up finish and the highest among the championship contenders Austin Hill, AJ Allmendinger, and Cole Custer.

Weeks later at the NASCAR Awards Ceremony, Justin Allgaier presented heartfelt gratitude for his wife Ashley, thanking her for her priceless support.

"So for me, I'm gonna say beside every great man there's an even better woman. And she's been that for me. She's never been behind me. She's always stood side by side with me and gone toe to toe with me a few times. But I think that for me, I think it's understated what she does outside the race track," Allgaier said (via Frontstretch).

Justin Allgaier took 471 races and 14 full-time Xfinity Series campaigns to clinch his maiden NASCAR title.

