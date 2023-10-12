Sheldon Creed and Richard Childress Racing to part ways after 2023 NASCAR Xfinity season

Richard Childress Racing has announced that Sheldon Creed, who has been driving for the team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the past two years, will not be piloting the Chevrolet Camaro for the 2024 season.

Despite not securing a victory, Creed has achieved results during his time with the team, including multiple second-place finishes.

Creed is currently competing in the Xfinity Series Playoffs and has successfully advanced to the 'Round of 8'. The team is working on finalizing details about their continued partnership with Whelen as part of their program.

It's worth noting that while Creed's driving skills are impressive, securing sponsorships will also play a role in determining his place in the 2024 NASCAR season.

"I am truly thankful" - Sheldon Creed thanks RCR and Whelen for their support

The timing and wording of the announcement have taken many in the NASCAR world by surprise, especially considering Creed's championship campaign. In his 62 starts with Childress Xfinity Series team, he boasts a record of nine five finishes and 27 top ten finishes.

"I am truly thankful, for the opportunities RCR and Whelen provided me when I transitioned from the Truck Series. While we may not have achieved all our desired race victories I will forever cherish the friendships, hard work, and personal growth we experienced together."

As we enter the 'Round of 8' at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Creed currently holds the position in the Xfinity Series playoff standings.

"RCR and Whelen gave me my first opportunity out of the Truck Series, and although we haven’t gone out and won all the races we would’ve wished to, I’ll be forever grateful for the friendships, hard work, learning and growing we have done."

"Additionally, I can’t thank Whelen enough for their neverending support for me and our team. Extremely excited to share my 2024 plans with you all soon"

Sheldon Creed will continue his pursuit of the championship this Saturday, October 14, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.