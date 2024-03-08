Shriners Children’s 500: All about the venue, previous winners and more

Shriners Children’s 500 race will be held this Sunday (March 10), in the NASCAR Cup Series. Shriners Children’s 500 will serve as the thrilling conclusion to an action-packed triple-header NASCAR race weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Held at Phoenix Raceway every year, the Shriners Children’s 500 has been a mainstay of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule since 2005. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is the other Cup Series race held at the circuit, in addition to this one.

Phoenix Raceway shared a fan guide for the Shriners Children’s 500 on X (previously Twitter) accompanied by the caption:

"Everything you need to know for #ShrinersChildrens500 weekend all in one spot! Check it out ⬇️......"

Fans can watch the fourth event of the 36-race season - the Shriners Children’s 500 - on Sunday, March 10 at 3:30 pm Eastern Time on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

There are a total of 312 laps in the Shriners Children's 500, which equates to 312 miles or 500 km. Phase I lasts for 60 laps, Phase II lasts for 125 circuits and ends on lap 185, and Phase III lasts for 127 laps and ends the race on lap 312.

It takes place on the one-mile, low-banked tri-oval in Avondale, Arizona, and features an asphalt racing surface. Phoenix Raceway opened for business in 1964, and the Cup Series held its first race in 1988.

The circuit is one mile long, with turns one and two having 9 degrees of banking and turns three and four having 11 degrees. There is a 3-degree banking on the front stretch and a 9-degree banking on the backstretch.

In 2023, the United Rentals Work United 500 was held in place of the Shriners Children's 500, with William Byron emerging as the winner.

Past Champions of the Shriners Children’s 500

In the inaugural edition of the event, in 2005, the Subway Fresh 500 marked the eighth stock car race in the NASCAR Cup Series season. Roush Racing's Kurt Busch secured his 12th career victory in the series, claiming his first win of the season after dominating most of the race.

With nine victories, Kevin Harvick holds the record for the most Cup Series wins at Phoenix Raceway. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano have three wins apiece at Phoenix Raceway, leading among active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Hendrick Motorsports leads the NASCAR Cup Series with 15 poles at Phoenix Raceway. A total of 30 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won at Phoenix Raceway, with 13 of them having won multiple times.