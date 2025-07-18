"Someone's nose is growing": When Denny Hamlin fired back at Brian France’s claim that drivers supported his punishment

Denny Hamlin has been a strong and notable figure in the NASCAR world. He has always been vocal and straightforward in his opinions about either on-track things or NASCAR decisions that he doesn't agree with. One such instance happened in 2013 when Hamlin criticized the new Gen 6 car.

Ad

The Joe Gibbs Racing team driver was fined $25000 for his comments after the Subway Fresh Fit 500 race at the Phoenix International Raceway. NASCAR's CEO at the time, Brian France, expressed that drivers on the grid supported his decision to penalize Hamlin for his comments.

France added that drivers were allowed to say 'Rowdy Things' and criticize the sport, but only while respecting the line.

"I can't tell you how many drivers came up to me after the Denny Hamlin comment and said, 'You've got to do that or we won't be able to help ourselves from time to time. I'm glad you did that. They all know the line.

Ad

Trending

"They all know exactly where it is, because we talk about it. I talk about it directly with every one of the drivers, every one of the owners. No disputing that," Brian France said, via USA Today.

Hamlin did not agree to France's statements about the drivers supporting the penalty decision as he expressed himself via X.

Denny Hamlin @dennyhamlin LINK Someone's nose is growing

Ad

Denny Hamlin also felt that his situation was not handled fairly, as the authority issued the fine without a conversation with him. He felt that the treatment might have been different from other established drivers.

Denny Hamlin's comments that got him into trouble with a $25000 fine

Denny Hamlin finished third after the Subway Fresh Fit 500 race at Phoenix International Raceway in 2013. However, he was penalized with a hefty amount of $25000 due to his comments, which were considered to be derogatory by the NASCAR officials.

Ad

Hamlin criticized the new Gen 6 cars while comparing them to the earlier Gen 5 cars. He said:

"I don't want to be the pessimist, but it did not race as good as our Generation 5 cars. This is more like what Generation 5 was at the beginning. The teams hadn't figured out how to get the aero balance right. Right now, you just run single-file, and you cannot get around the guy in front of you.

Ad

"You would have placed me in 20th-place with 30 laps to go, I would have stayed there — I wouldn't have moved up. It's just one of those things where track position is everything." Denny Hamlin said, via Yahoo Sports.

Hamlin finished the 2013 season ranked 23rd in the rankings with one victory, four top-five finishes, and eight top-ten finishes in the entire season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.



Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.



Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.



As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.