SRX Racing: Full race results of Berlin leg explored as Kyle Busch wins 2 in a row

Kyle Busch is now a two-time winner in the Camping World SRX Racing Series, taking the win in Thursday's race at Berlin Raceway following a duel with fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski.

Here are all of the 2023 Camping World SRX Series race results at Berlin:

Finishing order Driver No. Driver 1 51 Kyle Busch 2 6 Brad Keselowski 3 39 Ryan Newman 4 1 Marco Andretti 5 5 Hailie Deegan 6 52 Ken Schrader 7 14 Tony Stewart 8 06 Helio Castroneves 9 18 Bobby Labonte 10 4 Kevin Harvick 11 9 Kasey Kahne 12 10 Johnny Benson Jr.

After the race in Berlin, Ryan Newman is leading the SRX Racing Series points board with 146 points followed by Brad Keselowski with 113 points and Marco Andretti rounding the top three with 112 points.

In the final laps of the 100-lap race, Kyle Busch, who had previously won in his Superstar Racing Experience debut at Pulaski County Motorsports Park the previous week, showed his dominance once more over the field of skilled race car drivers in Berlin.

Busch qualified thrid for the race and finished in second and eight place in the first and second heat respectively. After this win, Busch becomes the second driver in the SRX Racing history to have back to back wins, a record which was previously held by Tony Stewart in 2021.

The two time NASCAR Cup Series Champion held off 12 experienced drivers during the restart and won by a 0.783 seconds difference over Brad Keselowski, who crossed the line second.

"The restart was really good. Being here before, knowing what to expect all that sorta stuff. I thought of restarting in fourth and i was like 'ah don't change it up now, just stick with what i was doing all night'." Busch said during the post-race interview (via Skewcar/Yt)

The 38-year-old added:

"So I just can't say enought of the guys i work with, they are a lot of fun. Eeverybody does a great job on these SRX cars."

With a third-place finish in Berlin, Ryan Newman extended his remarkable Camping World SRX Racing Series points lead while Marco Andretti, who had been Newman's major title opponent all evening, finished in fourth.