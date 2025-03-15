Joey Logano recently addressed the possibility of running the prestigious Indy 500 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. While the Team Penske star downplayed any chance of making his IndyCar debut, he lauded fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Larson's impressive talent to run and compete for a win in motorsports disciplines other than the stock-car racing series.

Ad

Three-time Cup Series champion Logano, is in his 13th full-time season with the Ford roster. In a recent interview with SpeedFreaks, the three-time Cup Series champion was asked about his conversation with Roger Penske, who also owns the IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway regarding a seat in the Penske roster in the open-wheel racing series. The 34-year-old said:

"No, it's not in the cards."

Furthermore, the 2015 Daytona 500 winner acknowledged Hendrick Motorsports star Larson's dynamic prowess to run more than one motorsports series. Logano continued:

Ad

Trending

"I just, you know, [Kyle]Larson does it and he's an amazing talent, right? And for me, I don't know if I'm as talented as he is. I got to work really hard to be good at this, where, you know, some drivers that can just jump in things and go. And then I have enough talent where I can go, but I don't know if I can go win. And if I can't put myself in position to win, I don't want to do it."

Ad

Joey Logano took a strong stance on his possible involvement in running the IndyCar, which is nowhere in the near future. He also believes Larson is doing great work for "all the motorsports".

"So for me, I don't want to do that. Nothing against the Larson's doing. I think it's great. I think it's cool for motorsport. All the motorsport he's doing it. It's just not my type of thing."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, Joey Logano, the reigning Cup Series champion, is aimingfor a strong performance at the 2025 season's fifth race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR insider expects a 'comeback' from Joey Logano at Las Vegas

In a recent X post by PRN Live, NASCAR insiders Kelly Crandall and Heather DeBeaux were asked about their top picks for the Pennzoil 400 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. While DeBeaux is expecting an exciting finish at the 1.5-mile intermediate track, she also believes it No. 22 Ford driver Joey Logano will bounce back in the race. She said:

Ad

"Oh gosh, you're putting me on the spot. Joey Logano. He's [going to] come back from a not-so-good race at Phoenix and end up in victory lane in Vegas."

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Crandall picked ace Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell to make history in the Next-Gen era by securing his fourth consecutive win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback