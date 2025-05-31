Teresa Earnhardt Net Worth: How much is Dale Earnhardt's wife worth?

Teresa Earnhardt has earned the bulk of her $50 million net worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) through her role in Dale Earnhardt Inc. (DEI) and various business ventures. The third wife of late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt has stayed away from active racing operations.

The former NASCAR team owner inherited full ownership of DEI and the family estate in Mooresville, North Carolina, after the unexpected death of the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion during the 2001 Daytona 500.

Internal conflicts, particularly with stepson Dale Jr., led to financial difficulties for DEI in the late 2000s. Several of the team's drivers, including Michael Waltrip, and sponsors Anheuser-Busch, National Automotive Parts Association, and United States Army left.

The team had to merge with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2009. In 2014, Teresa also sold her shares of Earnhardt Ganassi Racing to Chip Ganassi, who then renamed the team back to Chip Ganassi Racing.

Teresa's portfolio also included a former retreat home for Earnhardt and herself in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and the yacht 'Sunday Money.' She sold the 5,268 sq. ft. luxury waterfront home for $4 million in 2021.

What does Dale Earnhardt's wife do for a living now?

Teresa met Dale Earnhardt in the late 1970s and the couple married in 1982. As Dale's career soared, Teresa became increasingly involved in the business aspects of NASCAR and DEI, which Dale founded in 1980.

Following Earnhardt's tragic death, Teresa took over as the owner and CEO of DEI. The team initially saw success and collected multiple championships in the Xfinity (Busch) and Craftsman Truck Series.

Teresa later became known for her stringent control over the Earnhardt's assets and name. Former director of motorsports for DEI, Richie Gilmore spoke about the team's intended share to Earnhardt's three children before his marriage to Teresa.

"I know Teresa wants it to be Dale Jr.'s and Kelley's and Kerry's someday because that's what Dale built it for and that's in the long-term plans," Gilmore said in 2006 (via ESPN).

However, it never came to be. She refused Dale Earnhardt Jr. ownership of his father’s racing company in the late 2000s. In 2016, she also legally challenged her stepson Kerry Earnhardt's use of the "Earnhardt Collection" name for his home-building business.

Now, Teresa oversees the Dale Earnhardt Foundation and remains involved with DEI, which now operates as a brand and licensing entity. Teresa also got involved in real estate development.

She proposed last year that 399 acres of the Earnhardt family estate in Mooresville be converted into an industrial park named Mooresville Technology Park. Naturally, the plan faced significant backlash from fans who viewed it as a departure from Earnhardt's legacy.

