"That’s kind of the culture these days": When Kelley Earnhardt stood by Noah Gragson through NASCAR’s rising animosity

Noah Gragson didn't shy away from ruffling feathers when he piloted the #9 Jr. Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Back in 2022, the now Front Row Motorsports Cup Series driver was at the center of controversies throughout the season, most notably when he had a post-race altercation with Daniel Hemric.

Gragson took on the "villain" role during that season, making him a polarizing figure to fans and those within the industry. Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner of JR Motorsports, spoke about Gragson's rising publicity.

The older sister of Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggested that the same fans who disliked Gragson's attitude were the same ones who complained about the lack of driver personalities. Here's what she said to the Charlotte Observer back in 2022:

“It’s like the same ones, maybe complaining that they don’t want to see as much of Noah, or they want him to back it down, are the ones that say Jimmie Johnson was too vanilla. What is it?"

Earnhardt Miller expressed frustration in those who believe Jr. Motorsports should've let Gragson go from the team due to the controversy. She defended Gragson and his personality. Earnhardt Miller said:

“That’s kind of the culture these days. It’s like if we don’t like it, we’re just gonna get rid of it. And I think, what if we just got rid of Dale Earnhardt? Or what if we just got rid of Rusty Wallace? Dick Trickle? Geoff Bodine?"

Noah Gragson competed for Jr. Motorsports in the Xfinity Series for four seasons (2019-2022). In that time, the Las Vegas native totaled 13 victories, including a career-high eight wins in 2022. Gragson made two appearances in the Championship 4 finale race (2021, 2022), most notably finishing second to Ty Gibbs in 2022.

Noah Gragson praises new NASCAR iRacing console game: "Impressed is an understatement"

Fans of NASCAR video games are soon to get a treat, as iRacing will soon release NASCAR 25 as the sport's newest console game. Noah Gragson took to social media on Wednesday morning to make it known that he's given the game a try and believes it'll "revive" NASCAR console gaming.

Here's what Gragson wrote:

"Just played the new @iRacing nascar video game. I gotta say, impressed is an understatement! It is a true racing game with good physics. Haven't played a nascar game this good for 10+ years. This game will revive nascar console gaming. I'm so hyped! Great work to everyone involved!!"

Noah Gragson is in his first season behind the wheel of the #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford. After 18 races, Gragson sits 33rd in the points standings and has posted an average finish of 23.3.

