"That's kind of how I am": When Jeff Gordon pointed to Tony Stewart as his closest NASCAR comparison

Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart are arguably two of the greatest drivers of their era, with a combined seven championships and 142 wins between the two. Despite retiring, the two are still actively invested in motorsports in one way or another. In 2013, Gordon detailed Stewart as his closest NASCAR comparison.

Gordon started racing in the Cup Series in the '90s, whereas Stewart arrived on the scene in the 2000s. Nonetheless, the two shared the track for over a decade and a half for rivaling top teams.

Gordon drove for Hendrick Motorsports for the entirety of his career, whereas Stewart started with Joe Gibbs Racing. Later, he became a co-owner at Stewart-Haas Racing and moved to his team.

Jeff Gordon sat with USA Today for an interview in 2013, where the former Hendrick Motorsports driver was asked to pick a NASCAR driver who closely resembled his racing style. He suggested that it was Tony Stewart and detailed the reason as he said:

“Maybe Tony Stewart? I feel like he's aggressive when he needs to be and patient when he needs to be, and that's kind of how I am.”

The interviewer then pointed out how Gordon liked a stiff car, whereas Stewart preferred one with a slightly loose rear end, yet the former HMS driver suggested Tony as the closest comparison. Gordon replied:

“See, I don't think of that as "style." When I think of style, I think of how they search around the racetrack, how they think throughout the race and approach the race in certain stages as far as decision-making. Like Tony, I feel like he drives the car straight. Maybe he likes it a little bit freer, but you don't see it. It's not like Kyle Busch, where he's sliding it sideways, smoke rolling. He's keeping that car going straight all the time.”

“Just as far as the other competitors out there, I'd say Tony is who I compare to the most,” he added

Tony Stewart dissolved the Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team and put three charters up for sale, and Haas retained one charter. Jeff Gordon serves as the Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports.

Jeff Gordon detailed the conversation with Tom Cruise regarding the Days of Thunder sequel

Jeff Gordon spoke with the media after the Daytona 500 and expressed HMS’ desire to work with Tom Cruise and make a big screen comeback for the Days of Thunder sequel. The original movie, which was released in the '90s, was based on stock car racing.

Speaking about the possibility of the sequel and conversations with Tom Cruise, the HMS VC said:

“I’ve absolutely talked to Tom about it because I want him to do the project. And we want to be a part of it if it were to happen. He seems to like to tease it, so I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. If that doesn’t happen, I feel pretty confident there’s a project out there that will get NASCAR back on the big screen, if not just a really cool docuseries or something beyond even what we’re already seeing right now.”

Gordon and Tom Cruise became friends during the 2000s, and the Hollywood star was spotted in the former HMS driver’s pit box a couple of times.

