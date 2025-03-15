“The retro stuff looks really good”: When Chase Elliott spoke his heart on having similar paint scheme as Bill Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports ace Chase Elliott had the opportunity to pay tribute to his dad, Bill Elliott, early in his career. Before making his full-time debut, Elliott piloted the #25 Chevy in 2015, making his fifth Cup Series start during the inaugural Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway.

As the Darlington race weekend returned to its traditional Labor Day slot, NASCAR introduced its first-ever Throwback Weekend in 2015. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Bill Elliott’s Winston Million triumph in 1985, Chase honored his father by running a paint scheme similar to the iconic #9 Melling Racing Ford.

Chase Elliott’s #25 Chevy had NAPA onboard as the primary sponsor but featured a paint scheme similar to the iconic #9 Coors red and white design. Making his fifth Cup Series start at Darlington, Elliott shared his excitement about running the retro scheme and reflected on the buzz surrounding Throwback Weekend in a past interview with HendrickMotorsports.com.

"We have a really cool paint scheme for that and I am looking forward to first hopefully getting into the show. That’s our first goal," he said. "I think it’s super cool and anything retro seems to be really ‘in’ right now for whatever reason. The retro stuff looks really good. Definitely to have a paint scheme similar to my dad’s is cool. I’m looking forward to having him there this weekend and hopefully we can have a good run for him."

NASCAR: Bojangles' Southern 500 (Source: Imagn)

Bill Elliott won the Winston Million in 1985, winning three of the four crown jewel races that season. He kicked off the season by winning the Daytona 500, followed by a crown jewel victory at Talladega. His third crown jewel victory came at the Southern 500 in Darlington, earning him the $1 million bonus. Only Jeff Gordon managed to replicate this feat in 1997.

Chase Elliott finished 41st in the Throwback weekend race and made his full-time debut in 2016, driving the #24 Chevy. He switched to #9 Chevy in 2018, earning his first victory that season at Watkins Glen.

Comparing Chase Elliott's crown jewel stats to his dad, Bill Elliott

The definition of NASCAR's crown jewel races has evolved over the decades, with the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Brickyard 400, and the Southern 500 widely regarded as the most prestigious events on the season calendar.

Bill Elliott is a two-time Daytona 500 winner (1985, 1987) and a three-time Southern 500 winner at Darlington Raceway. He won the Winston 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, which was previously treated as a crown jewel race but failed to win the 600-mile race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chase Elliott, currently in his 10th Cup Series season, has yet to win a crown jewel race. He has won a race at Talladega Superspeedway, but the track no longer hosts a crown jewel race. Elliott came close to winning the Coca-Cola 600 in 2021, finishing second to teammate Kyle Larson.

Elliott, much like his father, "Awesome Bill," continues to capture the hearts of NASCAR fans. His dad is a 16-time winner of the Most Popular Driver award, and he has won the award for the past seven years.

