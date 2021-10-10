Cup Series Roval 400 at Charlotte: Where to watch, what to watch for, weather, and lineup

Sunday afternoon’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is the Round of 12 elimination race, where four more drivers will be eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Three contenders below the cut line, Christopher Bell (-28), William Byron (-44), and Alex Bowman (-52), are in a must-win situation. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick could sneak in on points, being just four behind Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott for the final transfer spot. But he will have to do it without his suspended crew chief, Rodney Childers.

Roval 400 at Charlotte - What to watch for

In Saturday’s Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250, Josh Bilicki slammed into the curb, destroying it as well as his car. As a result, NASCAR will remove six sets of yellow and black rumble strips from the track layout for the Cup Series race.

Chase Elliott will be looking for his third-straight victory at the Roval 400 at Charlotte. His worst finish of P6 came in the inaugural event in 2018.

Bubba Wallace will be out to show his win last week was no fluke.

AJ Allmendinger hopes to sweep the weekend at the Roval, having won the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

Roval 400 at Charlotte - Where to watch and listen

• NBC will carry the race live at 2:00 pm ET, preceded by the Countdown to Green at 1:00 pm ET.

• Radio coverage will be provided by the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Weather forecast for Roval 400 at Charlotte

39 drivers will take the green flag just after 2:00 pm ET, and they will have a perfect day for racing. There will be plenty of sunshine with a high of around 80° F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Roval 400 at Charlotte line-up

Row 1: Denny Hamlin (pole), Brad Keselowski

Row 2: Joey Logano, Christopher Bell

Row 3: Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney

Row 4: Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott

Row 5: Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson

Row 6: William Byron, Alex Bowman

Row 7: Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon

Row 8: Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher

Row 9: Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Row 10: Michael McDowell, Anthony Alfredo

Row 11: Aric Almirola, Cjase Briscoe

Row 12: Cole Custer, Ryan Newman

Row 13: Daniel Suarez, Corey Lajoie

Row 14: Ross Chastain, Quin Houff

Row 15:Tyler Reddick, Matt DiBenedetto

Row 16: Ryan Preece, Cody Ware

Row 17: AJ Allmendinger, Garrett Smithley

Row 18: Scott Heckert, Joey Hand

Row 19: Josh Bilicki, Justin Haley

Row 20: Timmy Hill

