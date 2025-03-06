"There is a lot of speculation out in the media": When Kyle Busch defended Kurt Busch after NASCAR suspension

During NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch's suspension at the end of the 2005 season, his brother Kyle Busch came to his defense at the end of a victorious Phoenix race that year. The younger Busch spoke to the press, explaining how there was conjecture surrounding the circumstances of his brother's suspension, and that any information regarding the details of Kurt's suspension that should be believed is whatever the driver chooses to release.

Kurt Busch was suspended for the final two races of the 2005 season after an encounter with the police that revealed a suspicion that the NASCAR driver was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The police suspected about the same after Busch was stopped by them near the track at Phoenix after trying to avoid another car and running a stop sign, and during the stop the 2004 Cup Series Champion was arguing with the officers and refused to take a sobriety test.

The Checker Auto Parts 500 at Phoenix International Raceway that took place on November 13, 2005, was won by Kyle Busch, with Kenny Wallace brought in to replace his brother, where the young Busch spent his time after the race defending his brother to the media (via Herald Tribune):

"There is a lot of speculation out in the media, and the only things that are out there to acknowledge is the police report and any information Kurt Busch chooses to release in the future."

With Kurt Busch out of the last races of the season, he was unable to defend his title, closing out 2005 with three wins, nine Top-5s and 18 Top 10s. Meanwhile, his brother ended his first full-time season two wins, nine Top-5s and 13 Top 10s.

Kurt Busch apologises in statement regarding his interaction with police

Kurt Busch address s the media after announcing his retirement prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

After the police stopped Kurt Busch near the Phoenix International Raceway in 2005, leading to the driver missing the final two races of the season, the Cup Series champion released a statement clarifying details regarding his enounter with authorities, as well as issuing an apology regarding his behaviour with the officers during his encounter with them. He said (via Autosport):

"I regret the incident that occurred near the Phoenix International Raceway Friday evening where I received a traffic citation. It is important to understand that this citation is not alcohol related. I want to apologise to the Maricopa County Sheriff's department for my actions."

2005 marked Busch's final year with Roush Racing, after having joined the Cup Series with the team full-time in 2001. Busch then moved to Penske Racing for the 2006 season. Roger Penske, team owner, came out in support of his future driver after he made his apology as he said (via Herald Tribune):

"We support him 100 percent for the future and we will work with him to be a great driver."

Kurt Busch ended his NASCAR career in 2022 having secured 34 race wins, as well as 161 Top-5s and 339 Top-10 finishes.

