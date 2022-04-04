"There's parts of it I have missed, there's parts that I haven't" - Ryan Newman on return to NASCAR with modified race at Richmond

Legendary Cup Series driver Ryan Newman made his NASCAR return on Friday, April 1st. However, this time around he was competing in NASCAR’s Whelen Modified Tour at Richmond Raceway.

Ryan Newman admits to missing some aspects of NASCAR and not missing others while speaking with FOX's Bob Pockrass about his return. Ryan Newman stated in a video posted on Bob Pockrass' Twitter account that:

“I just form life, working around the house taking care of my kids, things like that. There’s part of it I have missed, there’s parts that I haven’t.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Ryan Newman is racing a modified today at Richmond, his first race since Chili Bowl. Newman: “I’m enjoying life no doubt.” Ryan Newman is racing a modified today at Richmond, his first race since Chili Bowl. Newman: “I’m enjoying life no doubt.” https://t.co/CJpKbSET0A

While replying to the tweet, fans were happy to see him back. One fan replied that:

"He’s damn good behind the wheel of a modified, also would be cool to see him in @GoTransAmTA2 again. This year looks full with potentially more modified races and SRX this summer. Will be neat to see what he does next year"

justin @jcatsby 🏼 @bobpockrass He’s damn good behind the wheel of a modified, also would be cool to see him in @GoTransAm TA2 again. This year looks full with potentially more modified races and SRX this summer. Will be neat to see what he does next year @bobpockrass He’s damn good behind the wheel of a modified, also would be cool to see him in @GoTransAm TA2 again. This year looks full with potentially more modified races and SRX this summer. Will be neat to see what he does next year 👍🏼

Ryan Newman was also asked about his Modified calendar for this year. He stated that while he does not have any modified races on his schedule this year, he is still on the lookout for more opportunities. Hoping to see more of him this year.

The Richmond race is the second race he has competed in 2022 since participating in the Chili Bowl at the beginning of the year. However, it is not his first modified race as he has previously made 30 starts, including four in 2021.

On top of the 30 starts, he has clinched 4 wins. He finished fourth in the last modified race he competed in at Richmond Raceway last year, which was his best finish of the season.

On Friday, Newman piloted the No. 39 car for the SS Racing team owned by Bill Stanley, as well as Virginia’s Senator and established racer, Hermie Sadler. Despite being off track since the Chili Bowl in January, he managed to secure a top-fifteen finish at Richmond Raceway, finishing 13th.

Ryan Newman's previous performance in the NASCAR Cup Series

The 2008 Daytona winner ended the 2021 season in a tight spot after losing his team affiliation and not confirming a new one for the 2022 season. Newman raced for RFK Racing, driving the Ford Mustang No. 6 before the arrival of Brad Keselowski, a co-owner and driver.

The veteran driver joined RFK in 2019 and made it to the 2019 playoffs, but with zero wins. In 2021, Keselowski took over as the new driver at No. 6.

However, according to Newman, he doesn’t have any plans to return to the NASCAR Cup Series, instead he will focus on “grassroots racing.” Prior to his departure, he had collected 18 Cup wins, including the 2008 Daytona 500.

