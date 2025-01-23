"They knew they had to prove themselves": When Kevin Harvick apologized for calling Richard Childress' grandchildren spoiled

NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick took back his harsh comments about the grandchildren of team owner, Richard Childress, that he made after a Craftsman Truck Series Race during the 2013 season. On October 26th, after the Martinsville race, Harvick had claimed Ty Dillon and his brother, Austin Dillon, were "spoiled rich kids". His comments came after an incident on the track between Ty and Harvick during the Kroger 200.

Harvick apologized the next day, saying:

"Obviously, when those emotional situations come about; you say things that you really don't want to say. I just want to apologize to all of those guys, work hard today and try and do everything we can to win the race." [via USA Today]

However, Richard Childress defended the amount of effort his grandsons had put in to make it in the sport:

"These aren't spoiled rich kids. These are hard-working young men that believe in what they're doing. They knew they had to prove themselves. They have to race to be up front to keep a job. And they knew that when I put them in the first car. It's just not fair for someone to make a statement like that. It's not fair to the sport."

The team owner also made a point regarding how other drivers have come up in the sport, saying:

"There are so many families in this sport, it's founded on family. Look at the history from the France family. No one has to apologize for giving their family the opportunity."

During the 2013 season, Harvick was driving for Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series. It would be the driver's final season with the team, before moving to Stewart-Haas Racing the following year and winning the championship.

The 2014 season would be Austin Dillon's first full-time season in the Cup Series, starting his career Richard Childress Racing, the team he drives for till date. His brother, Ty Dillon, would also see two starts with their grandfather's team the same year, making his debut at the Cup level.

Richard Childress said he's "committed" to Kevin Harvick despite comment about grandchildren

Kevin Harvick (29) and team owner Richard Childress during the Aarons 499 at Talladega Superspeedway. - Source: Imagn

When Harvick made his apology about his comments, he was also competing in the Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500 for Richard Childress Racing. At that point in the season, he was 26 points away from leader, Jimmie Johnson, in the battle for the 2013 Cup Series title.

90 minutes before the race, team owner and driver had a conversation, with Childress revealing what they spoke about:

"I told him we're going to give him everything humanly possible to win that championship. I'm committed to him for four more races. I shook his hand when he said he was leaving and said I'd give him 100%, and I'm going to do it. But I ain't going to be backed in a corner." [via USA Today]

The 2013 season would end with Harvick taking third place in the standings, finishing 34 points behind Johnson. The latter defeated runner-up Matt Kenseth by 19 points to secure his sixth championship title.

