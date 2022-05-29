"They tried to make a wrong right by doing another wrong" - Denny Hamlin calls out NASCAR's 'Horses***' on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s show

Denny Hamlin expressed his frustration over NASCAR after a controversial second-place finish at last weekend’s All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 41-year-old was quick to call out the hypocrisy of NASCAR for allowing Ryan Blaney to have the victory when there were safety concerns over Blaney’s improperly secured window net.

Blaney thought he had won the race, so he brought his window net down before realizing that a caution flag was waved for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Stenhouse Jr. made contact with the wall just seconds before Blaney crossed the finish line.

NASCAR allowed Blaney to continue as the race went into the restart. Eventually, he took the checkered flag. However, Blaney being allowed to race with a half hooked safety net was against the safety violations.

In a recent episode of "Dale Jr. Download" podcast, Denny Hamlin expressed his thoughts on the final lap drama that happened at Texas Motor Speedway. He said that NASCAR simply made another mistake in their failed attempt to make something else right.

Hamlin said:

"They tried to make a wrong right by doing another wrong. That’s just screwed up. I just felt like they tried to lie to us and say, ‘Oh, his window net was up and he was steering the car.’ Horses***. I was right there. You can see it’s not up.”

He continued by saying:

"If they were going to bend the rules, then just let him come in and fix it. At no reason should we ever be letting a driver out there with no window net up. Especially, we’re about to race for a win on a green-white-checkered.

"The probability of us crashing was probably going to be pretty high considering what we were racing for, an All-Star win. He’s the leader and you know his window net is not secured."

The 23XI Racing driver and co-owner of the team would have got the win if NASCAR stuck to the safety violation rule.

“My crew is gone for four weeks” - Denny Hamlin

Further on the podcast, Denny Hamlin shed light on his crew's four-week suspension due to a safety violation called out by NASCAR for losing a wheel.

Hamlin said:

“My crew is gone for four weeks because we had a tire rolling down pit lane because it’s a safety issue. I’m like, well, who are they suspending up in the tower because they need to be gone for four weeks as well.”

The driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry will be seen in action on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway for NASCAR’s longest race, the Coca-Cola 600.

