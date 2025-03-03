"They’ve quietly donated $125,000 to the USO": When Carl Edwards stood with his NASCAR sponsor to recognize the military

In 2016, Carl Edwards thanked his NASCAR Cup Series partner Subway for its sponsorship and efforts in recognizing the United States military. Edwards, during one of his interviews, also revealed the monetary assistance Subway had offered to the USO.

Edwards, who was a face of Subway in the NASCAR Cup Series, acknowledged the efforts by the American fast food joint. Speaking about the same in an interview with Uproxx in July 2016, the former Roush Fenway Racing driver said:

"I really believe that the reason we have all these opportunities in this country is because of our individual freedoms, our liberties, and the people that are out there defending that. They deserve a ton of respect, and I can’t thank SUBWAY enough for letting me be a part of this. They’ve quietly donated $125,000 to the USO, including 5,000 meals."

Following this, he further added how Subway invited two veterans to honor them at the 2016 Subway Firecracker 250. He said:

"They’re honoring two veterans this weekend by letting them be a huge part of the SUBWAY Firecracker 250. They’re not just veterans who have served, but they’re also SUBWAY franchisees, so they own stores and they’re a part of the business. It’s really cool to be a part of this," he further added.

Carl Edwards has been associated with Subway since 2008 after the American fast food company switched from Tony Stewart after the latter's controversy that season. Stewart's team faced a 150-point penalty after being caught attempting to mask the horsepower capabilities of his car during a Nationwide Series race.

Besides this, rumors about a potential link between Burger King and Tony Stewart also surfaced around the same time. As a result, Subway shifted to Edwards.

Carl Edwards revealed his favorite sub from Subway

During the conversation with uproxx.com, the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver Carl Edwards also opened up about his favorite sub from Subway. Speaking about it when asked, the former NASCAR Cup Series driver said:

"The sweet onion chicken teriyaki has been my go-to, but they’ve got a new rotisserie chicken that I really like also. I’ve been alternating back and forth between them."

Subway was an associate of the NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards during his long NASCAR Cup Series career. Edwards raced in the top tier of stock car racing for 13 years, where he racked up 445 races.

Former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards (99) during the Subway Fresh Fit 500 at Phoenix International Raceway - Source: Imagn

During this time, he claimed 28 wins, 22 pole positions, and 220 Top 10s. Edwards finished runner-up twice in 2008 and 2011 and retired from the Cup Series at the end of the 2016 Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

