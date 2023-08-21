“This is not a post for pity”: Tommy Baldwin Jr. announces he’s battling cancer in a spirited post

Former NASCAR Cup Series team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. made a solemn yet spirited announcement on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with cancer, a diagnosis that will temporarily halt his involvement in the sport.

Known for his roles with both the Tommy Baldwin Racing and Rick Ware Racing teams, Baldwin shared the news in a heartfelt statement on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his post, Baldwin Jr. said:

“Today, I post news that no one ever wants to hear … I have cancer. It’s treatable, but this week of racing will be the last for a while for the Tommy Baldwin Racing team. Going to take a break & begin treatment to beat it into the ground."

Tommy Baldwin Jr. urged his followers to prioritize their health, emphasizing the importance of seeking medical attention when something feels amiss. He wrote:

“This is not a post for pity. I want to let the world know that if you don’t feel right, go get checked out by a doctor now. Don’t wait."

The announcement was met with an outpouring of support from both fans and fellow members of the racing community.

NASCAR releases official statement following Tommy Baldwin Jr.'s announcement

In response to the news, NASCAR issued an official statement expressing their unwavering support for the esteemed racing figure. The statement, as reported by journalist Bob Pockrass, read:

“Tommy Baldwin Jr. is a fighter, and NASCAR joins him in this fight, and fully supports his decision to concentrate on his treatment. We wish him well, and our thoughts and prayers are with Tommy and his loved ones at this time.”

Tommy Baldwin Jr., who also serves as Rick Ware Racing’s competition director, has long been a fixture in the NASCAR world.

He fielded a full-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour entry with driver Doug Coby, who currently ranks fourth in the championship standings after 11 races with one victory.

Beyond the Modified Tour, Baldwin Jr.'s legacy spans the Cup Series, where he debuted his Cup team during the 2009 season with various drivers, including Michael McDowell. The team continued to compete until 2020, with one of its highlights being a third-place finish by Dave Blaney at Talladega in 2011. The team also participated in 50 Xfinity Series races between 2001 and 2014.

Before his team ownership roles, Tommy Baldwin Jr. enjoyed a successful career as a crew chief in the Cup Series. Over the course of 23 years, he oversaw a remarkable 629 races and celebrated five wins, with four of them coming alongside driver Ward Burton, including their historic victory in the 2002 Daytona 500.