“This smile melts my heart”: Christopher Bell’s wife Morgan pens adorable note for JGR’s star driver 

Christopher Bell’s wife Morgan shared a sweet reaction on Instagram to the Joe Gibbs Racing drivers' smile after his second straight win last Sunday. Bell won the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), just a week after his victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The No. 20 Toyota driver and Morgan have been married since 2020. They started dating in 2014 and got engaged four years later. Morgan, who is active on Instagram, shared a picture of Bell in her stories and also thanked Joe Gibbs Racing's photographer AL Wheeler for capturing it.

"This smile melts my heart. Thank you @alwheeler for capturing the moment," Morgan wrote.

Morgan Bell's story on March 4. Source: @mrs.morgan.bell on Instagram

Bell battled hard against William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Kyle Busch to take the win. Busch led most of the way but could not hold off Bell, who passed him on Lap 90 and won. The 30-year-old led 16 out of 95 laps and clocked a second consecutive win after his victory in Atlanta. This win marked Bell's first-ever win at COTA and he now sits fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. On the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Bell commented on his respect for fellow drivers after the clean racing in the end.

"I'm so proud of the way everybody raced each other at the end of that race. I would love to change the narrative of the Cup Series, of running into people and moving them out of the way. I would love if this is a turning point for us, where we’re able to race respectfully and stay off of each other and make it less of a contact sport," Christopher Bell said (via on3.com).

The next NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 9. William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick currently lead the points standings.

"So incredibly proud" - Christopher Bell's wife Morgan after his consecutive Cup wins

Christopher Bell debuted in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2015. He won the Truck Series championship in 2017 and moved up to the Xfinity Series, winning seven races as a rookie and finishing fourth in the standings.

Bell joined the Cup Series with Leavine Family Racing in 2020 and debuted at the Daytona 500, a few days after marrying Morgan on February 2. Morgan shared a message for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver and the No. 20 team after the COTA win in a previos post.

"Back to Back!🏁🏁 I still can’t believe it! So incredibly proud of Christopher, the 20 team and all the people back at JGR who build badass racecars! Let;s go," Morgan wrote.

Three-time Chili Bowl winner Christopher Bell started racing micro sprints in the early 2000s and won his first big championship in 2010.

