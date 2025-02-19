Three drivers who lead NASCAR insider's power rankings post Daytona 500 ft. Ryan Blaney

NASCAR roared back into action earlier this month, kicking off with its historic return to Bowman Gray Stadium for the pre-season Clash on February 2nd. The excitement continued as the Cup Series headed to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the two duels leading up to the inaugural regular-season race of the 2025 season, the prestigious Daytona 500.

Throughout these events, one driver stood out above the rest. According to FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney emerged as the most impressive among his fellow Cup Series competitors. Let’s delve into his power rankings following the conclusion of the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Three drivers who lead NASCAR insider's power rankings post Daytona 500

#3 Tyler Reddick (23XI Racing)

Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing, kicked off the 2025 season with an impressive showing in the Heat races ahead of the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Reddick dominated Heat 4, outperforming JGR’s Christopher Bell and Team Penske’s Austin Cindric. In the 200-lap feature at the Winston-Salem-based flat oval, he secured a solid P8 finish, three spots behind his 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace.

Continuing his strong form, Reddick placed P5 in Duel 1 of the Daytona 500 before delivering a remarkable performance in the Great American Race, securing an overall P2 finish. As the reigning regular-season champion, Reddick has already shown promise to surpass his achievements from last season.

#2 William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports)

William Byron, driver of the iconic #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, has made a strong statement early in the 2025 NASCAR season. He kicked off with a P3 finish in Heat 3 of the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium but didn’t get the result he had hoped for in the main event. Seeking redemption, the 27-year-old North Carolina native delivered a P2 finish in Duel 1 at Daytona.

Byron’s success continued in the Daytona 500. Navigating through the field while avoiding on-track incidents, he capitalized on a dramatic overtime crash involving Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric. Seizing the opportunity, Byron secured his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory, making history as the youngest driver to achieve multiple wins in the event, surpassing Jeff Gordon’s record. His early-season form signals a promising year ahead.

#1 Ryan Blaney (Team Penske)

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney came close to securing his second title last season but ultimately lost out to his Penske teammate Joey Logano. His 2025 campaign began with a stellar performance at the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, where he stormed from P23 to a strong P2 finish in the 200-lap feature.

At Daytona, Blaney finished P8 in Duel 2, earning a P16 start for the Daytona 500. The Ohio native methodically worked his way through the field, battling with teammate Austin Cindric before winning Stage 2. In a race filled with drama, Blaney ultimately secured a solid P7 finish.

Blaney's resilience and ability to rebound from setbacks have defined his season so far, proving why he remains a formidable contender in the NASCAR Cup Series. His determination and competitive edge set him apart from his fellow drivers.

