Three significant takeaways from Netflix's NASCAR: Full Speed full trailer unveil

Netflix's unveiling of the full-length NASCAR: Full Speed docuseries trailer has sent fans of stock car racing into a frenzy, eyeing the sport's debut on the popular streaming platform. The highly anticipated behind-the-scenes look into the world of NASCAR is expected to go live for public viewing on January 30, 2024.

The series will consist of five episodes primarily focusing on the postseason playoffs of the 2023 season. Following drivers around the track and into their personal lives, nine drivers such as Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin are expected to be seen on the screen.

Not only has the trailer's release earlier this week stirred up fan interest in an already anticipated series, but it has also given fans of the sport an insight into what to expect. Here are our three most significant takeaways from the full-length trailer:

Behind the scenes look into drivers' personal lives

Netflix and the NASCAR: Full Speed crew have not only been following Cup Series drivers on the track while they are in the high-pressure racing environment but also capturing them as normal human beings. Drivers will be seen relaxing in their homes or taking care of day-to-day chores, giving fans an insight into each individual's personality on and off the racetrack.

No-holds-barred production

In typical fashion, the popular streaming giant has opted to keep the conversation between individuals as natural as possible. As is often the case with team radio communications from the pit wall to the driver, expect the use of profanities. This will help fans realize the high-pressure environment that NASCAR can be at times.

New target audience

NASCAR as a sport has been trying to cater to a younger audience for quite some time now. Just a look at the season calendars for the past few seasons can paint a picture for the uninitiated. From a Bristol race on dirt last year to racing on the streets of Chicago this year, the sport aims to reel in a new generation of race fans not only with their schedule but with Netflix's docuseries as well.

Senior NASCAR official's opinion of Netflix's new docuseries

Tim Clark, senior vice president of the governing body recently spoke about the impact of Netflix's new docuseries on the sport as a whole. Along with NASCAR officials, several drivers such as veteran driver and team owner Dale Earnahrdt Jr. also seem to be on board the idea.

Elaborating on what fans can expect, Clark told today.com:

"People are going to see it up close and see the beating and the banging and the aggressiveness of the drivers. But also the skill of the drivers, and what they’re able to do with a race car at 200 miles an hour, around 38 other race cars, hitting the same spot for 400 miles."

The docuseries is expected to be released at the end of this month on January 30, 2024.