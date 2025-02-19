"To all the haters": When Jimmie Johnson won NASCAR’s most popular race in history watched by over 30M fans

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson secured his first Daytona 500 victory in 2006, winning NASCAR's most-watched race. The 48th edition of the Great American Race remains the sport's most-viewed event, drawing a total of 37 million unduplicated viewers.

Ad

The 2006 Daytona 500 was broadcast on NBC, with Bill Weber, Benny Parsons and Wally Dallenbach Jr. in the booth. The event averaged 19.3 million television viewers and recorded an 11.3/23 rating, the highest ever for a NASCAR race according to Nielsen Ratings.

In the lead-up to the Great American Race, Johnson and the #48 Hendrick Motorsports team made headlines for the wrong reasons. Crew chief Chad Knaus was ejected by NASCAR for an illegal rear window template that gave the #48 Chevy an aerodynamic advantage. In his absence, Darian Grubb stepped in as crew chief.

Ad

Trending

Despite the setback, Johnson started ninth on the grid and clinched his first Harley J. Earl Trophy. With the race ending under caution, he held off Casey Mears and Ryan Newman to take the win. Having been under the scanner during the Speedweeks, he dedicated the victory to the critics of the #48 team.

"I am so proud of this race team. Obviously, it's been a tough week for us. I wish Chad Knaus was here. I know he is kicking his TV set right now... his hard work got this team to where it is," Johnson told NBC in the victory lane interview.

Ad

"After all the trouble this team's been through and all the criticism, I'm going to dedicate this win to all the haters of the #48 team. We are in victory lane at Daytona for the Daytona 500," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Starting the season with a Daytona 500 victory, Jimmie Johnson went on to claim the first of his seven championships in 2006.

How many Daytona 500 victories does Jimmie Johnson have?

Jimmie Johnson is one of 13 NASCAR drivers to have won multiple Daytona 500s. After his maiden triumph in 2006, he secured his second and final victory in the Great American Race in 2013.

Johnson lined up ninth on the grid for the 55th edition of the Daytona 500, in his 400th Cup Series start. He ran at the back of the pack for much of the race but took the lead in the final laps. He held off Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Mark Martin to win his second Harley J. Earl trophy.

Ad

2013 Daytona 500 (Source: Imagn)

In addition to his two Daytona 500 victories, Johnson has also secured two pole positions in the event. He earned his first pole in his rookie season with Hendrick Motorsports and his second in 2008. Over 22 starts in the Great American Race, he has recorded eight top-five finishes.

The 49-year-old Legacy Motor Club owner recently secured a third-place finish in the 2025 edition of the Daytona 500, marking his best result with the #84 Toyota team since returning to the Cup Series on a part-time schedule.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"