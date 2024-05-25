Tony Stewart's Car Collection: Inside SHR owner's racing fleet

NASCAR legend and former three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart finds himself among the wealthiest drivers in the world. The Columbus, Indiana native, who owns Cup Series outfit Stewart-Haas Racing, has a net worth of $90 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth).

His enormous wealth, combined with his burning passion for automobiles has resulted in Stewart acquiring a jaw-dropping car collection unlike any other. In 2020, the 53-year-old Hall of Famer showed Jeff Gordon around his illustrious collection of vehicles he has acquired over the years. Follow along as we explore some of the most majestic vehicles, right from the garage of the one and only, Tony Stewart.

Stewart’s collection is a reflection of his journey through the racing world, with each vehicle carrying its own story. One of the most historic cars in Stewart's garage is his iconic No. 2 IndyCar that the former driver ran during the 1997 IndyCar Series championship. He emerged victorious in the Indy 500 race that season and went on to clinch his first and only IndyCar Series championship.

Another historic piece in his collection is the winged-sprint car from his early outlaw races. Stewart has preserved this car, along with his first Silver Crown Car, in pristine condition. These vehicles are not just relics of his early racing days but symbols of his evolution as a driver.

One of the jewels in Stewart's collection is the car from his victory at the 2007 Chili Bowl Nationals, aka the "Super Bowl" of midget racing. He achieved this feat for the second time in his career with Keith Kunz.

Tony Stewart's NASCAR collection: A look through his historic cars

For NASCAR enthusiasts, Stewart’s Cup Series cars are the crown jewels. He has kept the cars from each of his three championship-winning seasons: 2002, 2005, and 2011. Notably, he also preserved the car he drove in the 2001 Daytona 500. He finished 13th in that race, which was ultimately won by Trevor Bayne.

Adding further depth to his collection are cars from his days at Joe Gibbs Racing. Among these is the No. 20 car, which Tony Stewart drove to several victories on road courses.

Stewart's collection isn't limited to race cars alone. The NASCAR Hall of Famer's first Brickyard 400 win is commemorated with the Corvette he drove to victory. The collection also boasts a 14th Camaro and a 2014 Stingray, highlighting Stewart's appreciation for high-performance road cars.

A particularly sentimental piece in his collection is the 1980 Pontiac Trans Am, a nod to his favorite movie, "Smokey and the Bandit." Interestingly, Stewart also has a selection of motorcycles that he confessed he never drives.

Tony Stewart retired from NASCAR in 2016. Since parting ways with the driving aspect of the sport, the 53-year-old has shifted his focus towards the management of Stewart-Haas Racing, and his career as a drag racer.