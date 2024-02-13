Top 10 most followed NASCAR drivers on Instagram 

While NASCAR itself is a popular sport drawing in millions of racing enthusiasts, who are the most popular drivers that entertain the fans on social media? Although one might assume that the most followed drivers on Instagram are the ones dominating the Cup Series, the reality is quite surprising.

Follow along as we explore the list of the top 10 drivers with the most number of followers on Instagram. It is important to note that part-time drivers and retired drivers have not been taken into account while creating this list, hence the absence of prominent names like Frankie Muniz, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr., among others.

Who are the most followed NASCAR drivers on

Instagram?

#10. John Hunter Nemechek (235,216)

At tenth position is the second-generation racing talent and Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek. At 26-years-old, Nemechek has competed across all three NASCAR series. In 2015, he was named the NASCAR Truck Series Most Popular Driver.

#9. Austin Dillon (219,286)

At ninth place is the former NASCAR Truck Series champion and Cup Series driver Austin Dillon. The 33-year-old third generation driver is the grandson of racing legend Richard Childress, and the older brother of Truck Series driver Ty Dillon. Like Nemechek, Dillon too was named the NASCAR Truck Series Most Popular Driver in 2011.

#8. Ryan Blaney (256,677)

Reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney remains the eighth-most followed full-time NASCAR driver on the circuit. After an emphatic campaign, the Team Penske ace clinched the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship as he edged Kyle Larson to the glory.

#7. Joey Logano (280,489)

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Ryan Blaney's Team Penske teammate Joey Logano comes in at seventh position in this list. Among his numerous accolades, Logano was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023. He has won the Cup Series championships in 2018 and 2022.

#6. Kyle Larson (336,631)

At sixth, crossing the 300,000 mark for the first time is Kyle Larson. The 31-year-old has maintained his status as one of the best NASCAR drivers on the grid for the past three campaigns. Like Logano, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers last year, an accolade that speaks volumes about his accumen given his age.

#5. Kyle Busch (422,257)

At fifith position on this list, we have one of NASCAR's all-time greats, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch. "The Rowdy" is the first driver on this list to amass over 400,000 followers. At 38, Busch is a legend of the sport who continues to go strong as he drives for Richard Childress Racing in NASCAR's highest echelons.

#4. Chase Elliott (479,474)

Unsurprisingly, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott ranks high in the list. As a six-time and the current NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver, the 28-year-old remains the fourth-most followed driver in NASCAR at the time of writing. A second-generation driver and the son of racing legend Bill Elliott, Elliott has also won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship among numerous other accolades in his career.

#3. Bubba Wallace (493,191)

Ranking just above Chase Elliott is the 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace. At the time of writing, Wallace is the only full-time African-American driver in NASCAR. The two-time Cup Series race winner remains one of the most successful African American drivers in NASCAR history. He has amassed a total of eight wins across the three national series.

#2. Hailie Deegan (1,499,537)

A surprising addition to the list is Xfinity Series driver, 22-year-old Hailie Deegan. Deegan is the first NASCAR driver in this list to amass over a million followers, a fact that might come across as a surprise given her limited NASCAR experience. The AM Racing driver has only completed four full-time campaigns in NASCAR, and will be making her Xfinity Series debut in the 2024 season.

#1. Toni Breidinger (2,036,674)

With over two million followers, model-turned-racer Toni Breidinger is the most followed active full-time NASCAR driver. The Victoria's Secret model currently competes in the ARCA Menards Series, driving for Venturini Motorsports. Breidinger is yet to make her full-time NASCAR debut. She currently pilots the No. 1 Toyota Tundra on a part-time basis for Truck Series outfit Tricon Garage.