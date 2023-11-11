Top 10 photo finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season

The 2023 NASCAR season has provided plenty of action across the three National Series with the drivers fighting for the dub till the checkered flag. From nail-biting last-second passes to breathtaking side-by-side battles, the 2023 season has seen it all.

It's not suprising that Superspeedways and drafting tracks have provided most of the photo finishes this season too. The final stages of the close-pack racing have provided plenty of thrilling moments that have kept NASCAR fans on the edge of their seats.

However, this season, a road course and a short track have made it to the exclusive list of top 10 photo finishes. Buckle up as we revisit the closest finishes of NASCAR's latest campaign in the compilation below.

Top 10 photo finishes of 2023 NASCAR season

#10 Chris Buescher vs Martin Truex Jr. - 0.152s - Cup Series, Michigan

Michigan International Speedway, dubbed as NASCAR's fastest track, provided a thrilling end to the duel between Chris Buescher and Martin Truex Jr. The #17 RFK Racing driver held off a charging Truex Jr., who had to settle for second by just one-tenth of a second.

#9 Cole Custer vs Justin Allgaier - 0.142s - Xfinity Series, Portland

The overtime finish in the Xfinity road course race witnessed a wild finish as the top three blew the first chicane, gifting the lead to Cole Custer. The Stewart Haas Racing driver held on the lead with Justin Allgaier, who had missed the chicane, chasing him down to the checkered flag.

#8 Jeb Burton vs. Sheldon Creed - 0.113s - Xfinity Series, Talladega

Jordan Anderson Racing driver Jeb Burton took the first win for the team at Talladega in the spring Xfinity race. Creed missed out on his first victory by a tenth of a second, as Burton managed to hold the pack.

#7 Chris Buescher vs. Brad Keselowski - 0.098s - Cup Series, Daytona

The RFK Racing duo paraded to a 1-2 finish in the final regular season race, showing off their dominance on superspeedways. Chris Buescher took his third victory of the season, as his teammate and co-owner selflessly pushed him to the checkered flag.

#6 Brett Moffitt vs. Ben Rhodes - 0.089s - Truck Series, Talladega

Brett Moffitt entered the Truck Series as a drafting partner to Zane Smith at Talladega but ended up winning the race. The 2018 Truck Series champion returned to the victory lane for the first time in three years, with credit to his last-lap pass.

#5 Austin Hill vs. Daniel Hemric - 0.085s - Xfinity Series, Atlanta

The chaotic end to the Xfinity race at Atlanta witnessed Parker Kligerman take the checkered flag facing the wrong direction. He was hooked by Daniel Hemric a few yards short of the line, with Austin Hill staying out of the wreckage to take the dub.

#4 Kyle Larson vs. Christopher Bell - 0.082s - Cup Series, Las Vegas

With a ticket to the season finale on the line, playoff drivers Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell were involved in a thrilling battle for the win. Larson was able to fend off the late-charging Bell to book his spot in the championship four.

#3 Justin Allgaier vs. Sheldon Creed - 0.032s - Xfinity Series, Martinsville

The last lap dash in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville became a wreck fest for multiple playoff drivers who were fighting for a spot in the season finale. RCR teammate Hill and Creed ended each other's title hopes while Allgaier took the dub, with eventual champion Cole Custer taking the final spot.

#2 Ryan Blaney vs. Kevin Harvick (DQ) - 0.012s - Cup Series, Talladega

The fall race at Talladega was the closest Kevin Harvick had come to winning a race in his farewell tour. However, Ryab Blaney edged him to the line in a photo finish. Harvick was later denied the second-place finish as he was disqualified after failing inspection.

#1 Justin Allgaier vs. Sheldon Creed - 0.005s - Xfinity Series, Daytona

Once again Sheldon Creed found himself in second place in the closest finish of the 2023 NASCAR season as he fell short by five milliseconds to Justin Allgaier in the second race at Daytona.