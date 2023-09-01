Top 10 winningest NASCAR sponsors in history feat. Budweiser, Coca-Cola, and more

Sponsors in NASCAR are very important. By sponsoring a NASCAR team can be a great way of advertising the brand. You'll undoubtedly have some mental pictures of your own favorite times where NASCAR sponsors are prominent. Sponsors have played a significant role throughout NASCAR's history, from the cars, drivers, tracks, and even the Cup Series itself.

Let's look the Top 10 winningest NASCAR sponsors in history.

No. Sponsor Wins 1 Lowe’s 85 2 DuPoint 84 3 Miller Lite 78 4 Ford 73 5 Budweiser 64 6 STP 60 7 Goodwrench 54 8 Purolator 50 9 Plymouth 43 10 FedEx 42

Lowe’s

Expand Tweet

Lowe’s sponsored Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 car from 2001 to 2019. The company sponsoperd all seven of his championships. It has a total of 85 wins in the Cup Series, making it the most winningest NASCAR sponsors in history.

DuPont

Expand Tweet

From 1992 to 2013, DuPont was the main sponsor of Jeff Gordon at Hendrick Motorsports. The group supported Gordon through all four of his titles and currently ranks only one victory behind Lowe's for the most victories in Cup Series history with 84.

Miller Light & Budweiser

Expand Tweet

Miller Lite has been a sponsor of some of the best cars and drivers the sport has ever seen, from Bobby Allison and Rusty Wallace in its earliest years to Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski more recently. The Alcohol sponsor have 78 wins.

The influence of Anheuser-Busch is significant especially in NASCAR. Budweiser has 64 wins. In terms of success, the company is among the best in the history of the game. NASCAR and Budweiser have been associated since the late 1970s.

STP

Expand Tweet

The relationship between Richard Petty and STP dates all the way back to 1972. In its career in NASCAR, the company has earned 60 victories, the majority of which were driven by Petty.

GM Goodwrench

Expand Tweet

From 1988 through 2001, GM Goodwrench sponsored Dale Earnhardt at Richard Childress Racing, and they continued to sponsor Kevin Harvick until 2007.

The sponsor supported four NASCAR Winston Cup championships, as well as Dale Earnhardt's 1998 Daytona 500 victory, one of 54 races won under their partnership.

Coca-Cola

Expand Tweet

With four drivers currently under contract, including 2022 champion Joey Logano, Coca-Cola has won 28 races as a racing sponsor. Its presence during race weekends is unparalleled. In addition, the corporation sponsors two races each year: the Coke 600 in Charlotte and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona.

How do NASCAR teams and drivers secure sponsorships?

Securing a sponsor for a driver and a team is not very easy. Potential companies seek the drivers who will guarantee them a good amount of profit and business.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR drivers obtain sponsors by pitching themselves to national and multinational corporations. Because these firms spend so much money, generally between $500,000 and $1 million, they must be certain that their investment will provide a return when they sign a sponsorship agreement with a driver.

Without corporate sponsors, no matter how much money a driver earns or how significant their companies are, they cannot run a full-time schedule. A driver can just simply ask for a sponsor by himself. It takes a lot of team effort to convince a firm to sponsor a team.