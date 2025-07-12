Top 3 most iconic moments in Sonoma Raceway history

After an action-packed race in Chicago, the NASCAR Cup Series is now gearing up for a back-to-back road course showdown at Sonoma Raceway. The 2.52-mile street circuit will host this Sunday’s (July 14) event, named Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Sonoma is known for hosting select NHRA events on its quarter-mile drag strip as well. However, given its 160-foot elevation change, blind turns, and hairpin corners, Sonoma’s road course is especially challenging.

Sonoma Raceway is currently one of the five road courses on NASCAR’s 2025 schedule. Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy, is the defending winner of the 2024 event at the racetrack. Having said that, let’s look at the three most iconic moments in Sonoma’s racing history.

3. A three-way battle between Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., and Kyle Larson at Sonoma Raceway

Last year, Kyle Larson executed as he needed to in front of his hometown fans, making a risky three-wide pass as he beat the now-retired Martin Truex Jr. and Chris Buescher with only eight laps to go. Larson grabbed the checkered flag, marking his third victory of the 2024 season.

“I didn’t know what we were doing as far as strategy," said Larson during his post-race interview. “I was just out there banging laps away. So I was like, these guys have to pit another time maybe but then when they said I had to go race and then pass those guys, I got a bit nervous.”

“I knew I’d be quick from the get-go but thought once the tires came up to temp it would even off too much,” he added.

Thanks to his team in the No. 5 pit stall, Larson was able to capitalize on fresher tires as compared to his rivals.

2. Daniel Suarez makes history at Sonoma Raceway

It took Daniel Suarez 195 starts to log his career-first victory at Sonoma Raceway. It was an emotional day for the Monterrey-native as he etched his name into the history books by becoming the first Mexico-born driver to win at the Cup level.

“I have so many thoughts in my head right now," Suárez said, thanking everyone who had helped him the way. “So very happy we were able to make it work. They (Trackhouse Racing) believed in me from day one.”

Suarez led a race-high 47 of the 110 laps, taking a margin of 3.849 seconds. Rounding up the top five were Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Cindric.

1. Kyle Larson wins first race at Sonoma Raceway after the COVID-19 pandemic

Back in 2021, Kyle Larson won the first race at Sonoma since 2019 (NASCAR did not return to the track in 2020 due to COVID-19). It was his third victory of the season and his second consecutive triumph for Hendrick Motorsports.

Larson’s teammate, Chase Elliott, finished second, followed by Martin Truex Jr. in third. It was the fourth race in a row where the Hendrick Motorsports drivers finished first and second. Notably, Larson won his first and only NASCAR Cup Series Championship that year.

