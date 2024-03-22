Top 4 active NASCAR Cup Series drivers with most wins on road courses

NASCAR's roots lie in oval racing, however, road courses have been part of its landscape for many decades. Stock car racing drivers have proven their skill on such tracks being no slouches in making right turns.

Road courses demand a different set of abilities to oval racing, with NASCAR drivers required to master a variety of corners. From hairpin turns to sweeping corners, only a few have managed to master such tracks, racking up multiple wins.

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400

Four-time NASCAR Cup champion Jeff Gordon was a dominant force on road courses in the 1990s. With nine wins on such tracks, he still holds the record for most wins, with Tony Stewart trailing him with eight wins.

A few drivers on the current Cup Series grid are in touching distance of these records. Let's take a look at the active Cup drivers with the most wins on road courses.

Top 4 NASCAR drivers with most road course wins

#4 Kyle Busch - 4 wins

The two-time Cup champion has racked up four road course wins in his career, equaling the tally of NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin.

Kyle Busch won his first road race at Sonoma Raceway in 2008. His last road course win came almost a decade back in 2015 at the same track. However, he showed front-running pace at such tracks with Richard Childress Racing in 2023, with three top-five finishes.

#3 Kyle Larson - 4 wins

The 2021 Cup champion is tied for four victories with the other Kyle and Mark Martin. Three of his victories came in his title-winning season with Hendrick Motorsports.

Kyle Larson took his first road course win at Sonoma Raceway, followed by trips to victory lane at Watkins Glen and Charlotte Roval. His latest victory came at the Glen in 2022.

#2 Martin Truex Jr. - 5 wins

The veteran Joe Gibbs Racing driver has an impressive record at Sonoma Raceway, where he has won four races, including the latest edition of the race.

Martin Truex Jr. took his first road course win at Sonoma in 2013, with three more wins at the two-mile track in 2018, 2019, and 2023. He took the remaining win at Watkins Glen in 2017.

#1 Chase Elliott - 7 wins

The 2020 Cup champion is arguably the best road course racer among active drivers and is within touching distance of displacing Hendrick Motorsports legend Jeff Gordon as the King of the road course.

Chase Elliott took his first Cup Series victory at Watkins Glen. He has two victories at the Glen, two at the Charlotte Roval, and one win at the Daytona Road course, COTA, and Road America.