Top 5 battles to look out for at NASCAR’s first $1,000,000 head-to-head clash

The NASCAR In-Season Challenge, a new $1 million head-to-head event, has turned heads as the Cup Series has adopted a bracket system similar to March Madness. The tournament will feature 32 drivers, seeded according to their recent on-track performances, paired against another driver in elimination-format racing, across five races at iconic tracks.

Ad

The process will eliminate half of the field in each round until the final two drivers are left to race for a million dollars, a ring, jackets, and a trophy, while creating a new level of intrigue and stakes to the summer NASCAR calendar. The format itself will provide a different layer of strategy to the race, as the drivers will be zeroed-in on beating their individual opponent instead of the whole field.

Ad

Trending

These pairings set the stage for fierce competition and potential upsets as drivers race not only for victory, but to also advance in the bracket. Here are five battles to watch during the first round of the NASCAR in-season tournament.

1. Denny Hamlin (No. 1 Seed) vs. Ty Dillon (No. 32 Seed)

The tournament's top seed, Denny Hamlin, is a favorite entering the contest due to his recent good performances. In his opening contest, Hamlin will face low seed Ty Dillon.

Ad

Hamlin will look to have a quick job in front of Dillon as he carries lower seed status. Dillon could surprise us in a head-to-head that could be much closer than expected.

2. Chase Briscoe (No. 2 Seed) vs. Noah Gragson (No. 31 Seed)

The second-seed Chase Briscoe squares off against Noah Gragson in a fight in which experience and consistency will meet raw talent. Briscoe explained how head-to-head racing has a different intensity that should provide a great battle as they both attempt to advance.

Ad

"It definitely is going to be a unique complexion to the race," said Briscoe in a Friday media availability via Motorsport. "I’ve never really been where it is head-to-head with one other guy. In the Playoffs, you are racing only really against 15 or 11 or 7 or 3 other guys, but never head-to-head. It will kind of be unique – if you are running 14th and they are running 16th – like that battle is going to be really intense in the mix of the battle of the race itself."

Ad

3. Kyle Busch (No. 16 Seed) vs. Brad Keselowski (No. 17 Seed)

This middle-seed matchup is a legendary rivalry featuring two experienced NASCAR drivers going wheel-to-wheel. Both teams being similarly seeded, this race should be very tight and strategic, putting this battle on the list as one of the most anticipated in the bracket.

4. Chase Elliott (No. 5 Seed) vs. Austin Dillon (No. 28 Seed)

NASCAR star Chase Elliott faces off against Austin Dillon. This matchup is a study in Elliott's consistency and Dillon's more aggressive style.

Ad

Given Elliott's strong track record, and his generally favored status in this matchup especially due Dillon's inconsistency in recent years, the Hendrick Motorsports driver will be the favorite. But Dillon certainly has what it takes to pull off an upset.

5. William Byron (No. 18 Seed) vs Chris Beuscher (No. 3 Seed)

This match-up is significant, as it contrasts the up-and-coming William Byron against the steady and experienced Chris Beuscher.

Buescher will be keen to continue his strong run of form as he looks to get his RFK Racing team into the playoffs. While Byron, who leads the overall NASCAR standings, will have his sights set on a return to form after struggling at Pocono.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.