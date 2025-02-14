Top 5 celebrities to give the command at Daytona 500 feat. President Donald Trump

Numerous things come into play to make a race successful, and it starts with the command. Over the years, numerous celebrities have taken charge of being the Grand Marshal at the Daytona 500 and commanded to start the race.

Be it "Gentlemen, start your engines!" or "Drivers, start your engines!" a right command, at the right time is enough to set the tone, hype up the fans, and charge the drivers for a feisty 500-mile race.

In today's article, we look at five such celebrities who acted as the Grand Marshals, commanded, and set the tone right with the command.

Chris Evans | 2014 Daytona 500

American actor Chris Evans was the Grand Marshal for the 2014 race at the Daytona International Speedway. The actor of Captain America fame took charge and commanded, "Drivers, start your engines."

It was the 56th edition of the Great American Race, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. of Hendrick Motorsports claimed the victory ahead of Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing and Brad Keselowski of Team Penske.

#4 Dale Earnhardt Jr. | 2018 Daytona 500

The 2018 edition of the race was the first time when Dale Earnhardt Jr. missed the Great American Race since 1999. While he missed it as a driver, he surely did not want to miss it as a spectator.

Earnhardt Jr. took charge of being the Grand Marshal that year, and soulfully yelled, "Drivers, start your engines!" The crowd cheered the occasion, and the command and the drivers were all set for the race. Austin Dillon of Richard Childress Racing claimed the victory, ahead of Bubba Wallace of Richard Petty Motorsports and Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing.

#3 Nicholas Cage | 2007 Daytona 500

Popular American actor Nicholas Cage acted as the Grand Marshal in 2007. Wearing an all-black outfit, and a black cowboy hat, Cage commanded, "Gentlemen, start your engines!" with a chilling tone.

It was the 49th edition of NASCAR's biggest race, and Kevin Harvick of Richard Childress Racing claimed the victory ahead of Mark Martin of Ginn Racing and Jeff Burton of Richard Childress Racing.

#2 The Rock | 2024 Daytona 500

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, was in charge of being the Grand Marshal during the 2024 Daytona 500. The American actor and professional actor were the most recent celebrities to give the command at the Great American Race.

"In the proud spirit of America, and the proud spirit of our great country, finally the Rock says, drivers, start your engines," shouted The Rock as he electrified the Daytona International Speedway.

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports claimed the victory ahead of his teammate, Alex Bowman, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell.

#1 Donald Trump | 2020 Daytona 500

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, attended the 2020 Daytona 500 race and was in charge of being the Grand Marshal. It was his second visit to the track after 2001, and he made it worthwhile for the fans present at the Speedway.

As he stood beside Melania Trump, this is how he commanded the race:

"Daytona International Speedway, we love our country and it's truly an honor to be with all of you at the Great American Race. Gentlemen, start your engines."

Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing claimed the victory ahead of Ryan Blaney of Team Penske and Chris Buescher of Roush Fenway Racing. Donald Trump is set to attend the upcoming 2025 edition of the race on February 16.

