Top 5 dark horses for the Watkins Glen Cup race feat. Kyle Busch

Watkins Glen International is a track with a storied history, and it is all set to host the latest edition of the Go Bowling at the Glen this Sunday (August 10). With the stakes high as we inch towards the start of the playoffs, several drivers will be determined to get to the victory lane in New York.

The road course track could lead to an unpredictable race, with the NASCAR Cup Series standings finely poised heading into the playoffs.

Here are the five drivers who could prove to be the dark horses in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on Sunday, including Kyle Busch.

1. Kyle Busch

A major dark horse going into Watkins Glen is Kyle Busch. Having won at the track twice and with decades of road racing championships under his belt, including a 2022 victory in Sonoma, Busch is still a potential contender despite a tough 2025 season so far.

Busch's experience around road courses and his track record of recovering after a setback may be his second dawn. The RCR driver has suffered some unfortunate mechanical issues in recent races, but his will to fight his way back into the playoffs has made him a major driver to keep an eye on as a spoiler in the pack.

2. Ty Gibbs

The 22-year-old up-and-comer Ty Gibbs presents off-the-charts potential as a sleeper pick at Watkins Glen. Gibbs, with less Cup experience, has been finding his form recently with top-10 finishes at Chicago and Sonoma and 11th at Mexico City.

Strong on his lead-lap and consistency of technical tracks, he is a wild card who could take advantage of other drivers' misfortune. Gibbs needs a victory to advance his playoff hopes, as he is currently 16th in the Cup Series standings.

3. Shane van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen is similarly a dark horse capable of winning because of his breakthrough status and NASCAR inexperience (van Gisbergen has 37 career Cup starts to his name).

The Kiwi driver has cleared road courses since the beginning of the season with three consecutive victories in Mexico City, Chicago and Sonoma. His tough, yet clean driving style and a past record margin of victory make him a very dangerous competitor.

The presence of van Gisbergen compels other drivers on the field to improve their road course racing, thus creating an unexpected aspect in the Watkins Glen race.

4. Michael McDowell

Another other dark horse could be Michael McDowell, who has a strong road racing resume, and put up good results at locations such as Sonoma and Indianapolis road courses.

McDowell is a go-kart and open-wheel racer who made a stop at sports cars prior to his stint in NASCAR, thus he has a little advantage on the more technical tracks like Watkins Glen.

With eight top-10s in his last 14 road starts and a record of finishing faster than more powerful machines, McDowell is a consistent threat who can work his way into the upper echelons with a surprise occasionally.

5. Chris Buescher

The defending race winner Chris Buescher will hope to triumph again at Watkins Glen in the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford. He has been equally steady on his road courses with a 13.1 average in his recent road races, as well as several top 10 finishes at these tracks irrespective of the number of top starting positions.

Racecraft and clever tire management will also be important at Watkins Glen, where tire compounds are new, and create some strategy elements. An outsider in the playoffs race, Buescher has shown a tendency to extract the best out of himself at road tracks, so the driver could be a serious candidate for the race win.

