Top 5 drivers with the most all-time wins at the Rolex 24 at Daytona

The Rolex 24 at Daytona, also known as the 24 Hours of Daytona, is one of the most prestigious events in the world of motorsports. This race was the testing ground for Ford in its attempt to beat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of LeMans.

Many legends of the sport have tried their luck at the endurance race in Daytona and some achieved success, like former IndyCar driver A.J. Foyt and Al Unser Jr., who are two-time overall winners. Ken Miles, whose story is portrayed in the Hollywood movie Ford vs Ferrari, is also a two-time winner at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Motorsports: Rolex 24 - Source: Imagn

However, they're not even close to matching the record of the most wins at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The record for the most overall wins is five races, which is shared by two drivers. Let's have a look at the top five drivers with the most victories at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

#5 Peter Gregg

Peter Gregg primarily raced in the Sports Car and prototype cars during his career. He raced in the SCCA National Championship Runoffs and IMSA in the US. Gregg was a four-time winner at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, becoming the overall winner in 1973, 1975, 1976, and 1978. He also raced in the LeMans six times and finished first in class (Gr. 5 SP) in 1977.

#4 Bob Wolleck

Bob Wolleck started racing in the Endurance championship in the 1960’s and raced until the year 2001 when he tragically passed away in an accident while returning back to his accommodation from the 12 Hours of Sebring.

Wolleck won four races at the 24 Hours of Daytona during his racing career which spanned over four decades. He won in 1983, 1985, 1989, 1991. He won a total of 76 races during his racing career, 71 of which came driving a Porsche.

#3 Pedro Rodríguez

Pedro Rodríguez was a F1 driver from Mexico who also competed in a plethora of Endurance and Sports car races. Rodriguez passed away at the age of 31 behind the wheel of a Ferrari 512 M during an Interserie sports car race. The Mexican was also a four-time overall winner at the Rolex 24 at Daytona as he won in 1963, 1964, 1970, and 1971.

#2 Scott Pruett

Scott Pruett is a former NASCAR and IndyCar driver who participated in the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series in the early 2000s after achieving success in open-wheel racing. He also participated in the 2001 LeMans and finished first in the GTS class.

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn

He continued to race in the IMSA series until the late 2010s and retired from endurance racing in 2018. He is arguably the most successful American endurance racing driver of the 21st century. The American won five races at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in the years 1994, 2007, 2008, 2011, and 2013.

#1 Hurley Haywood

Hurley Haywood is the most successful driver in the world of endurance racing with five overall wins at the 24 Hours of Daytona, three wins at the 24 Hours of LeMans, and two wins at the 12 Hours of Sebring. He raced in the endurance series from the early 1970s until the early 2010s.

Haywood also raced in IndyCar as a part-time driver and made five appearances. The Chicago-born won the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 1973, 1975, 1977, 1979, and 1991 and is a two-time IMSA GT Championship title holder.

