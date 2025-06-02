Top 5 explosive drivers from the 2025 NASCAR Nashville Cup race

The 14th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, saw Ryan Blaney earn his first victory in Team Penske's No. 12 Ford at the 1.33-mile track in Tennessee. But runner-up Carson Hovecar also grabbed the spotlight for his aggressive driving style and the incident with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. that ended the latter's race.

Ad

Here are five drivers that stood out for their explosive performance on the track.

#5 William Byron

NASCAR Cup points leader William Byron added 48 points after a fifth-place finish at Nashville. He is also 48 points ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson.

Starting from third position, Byron continued to run inside the top five and lost the Stage 2 win by over two seconds to Blaney. He earned his first top-five finish at Nashville after 2021.

Ad

Trending

#4 Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin started Sunday's NASCAR Cup race in the front row beside pole sitter and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe. The 44-year-old, who was prepared to miss the race as his fiancée was expecting their third child any day, delivered a strong performance and finished third.

Hamlin led the second-highest number of laps, 79, despite facing issues with his helmet.

#3 Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace finished sixth at Nashville. He needed a good finish after three consecutive DNFs and qualified in 12th place. However, a speeding penalty on the first stop of the race cost him a lap. The No. 23 Toyota driver later climbed through the field by the end of Stage 2 and landed 18th. Wallace entered Nashville with three straight DNFs but managed to secure a top-10 spot in the NASCAR point standings.

Ad

This was Wallace's best finish after two straight third-place results at Homestead and Martinsville.

#2 Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney started the race in 15th and clinched his first win of the season after avoiding on-track incidents. The Team Penske driver's rocky start to the year saw many DNFs but last Sunday (June 1), he managed to get ahead of the traffic with Hamlin and Hocevar within three seconds during Lap 270.

Blaney ultimately led 139 laps, won the second stage by 2.5 seconds over William Byron and took the lead with 32 laps to claim in 14th career win.

Ad

#1 Carson Hocevar

Carson Hocevar's performance was both impressive and controversial. His No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet surged from 26th to finish second to match his career-best result.

However, he drove hard on lap 106 into Turn 3 and caused a collision that sent Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spinning and crashing into the wall. The Hyak Motorsports driver could not finish the race and ended up in 39th place.

Expand Tweet

The 22-year-old's driving also saw some criticism from NASCAR fans online.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.