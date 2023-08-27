Top 5 highest-paid NASCAR drivers in the 2023 season 

Drivers in the current day and age of NASCAR in its highest form, the Cup Series, are athletes comparable to any other high-intensity sport in the world. In the world of stock car racing, just as it is with every other form of motorsport, it is the driver who is risking life and limb out on the track for results that not only benefit him but his team as a whole.

NASCAR and stock car racing remains one of the most popular genres of motorsports in the United States of America, along with the open-wheeled NTT IndyCar Series. As is common with racing in general, the industry is a multi-million dollar machine with compensations for the top talent to match.

The Cup Series, the highest echelon in NASCAR sees the highest salaries paid to any stock car racing driver, with the biggest numbers demanded by the best on the field. Representing not only themselves but their teams, sponsors, and owners, drivers are under constant pressure to perform in the public eye, with constant scrutiny of their abilities and results.

Along with their base salary from the team, drivers can also add to their earnings from sponsor endorsements and prize money based on their education, public image, and performances on the track.

Who are the top 5 highest-paid NASCAR drivers in 2023?

Here is a list of five NASCAR Cup Series drivers who demand the most remuneration based on their portfolio as a whole. This includes their perception amongst the fans as well as their ability on the track.

#5. Brad Keselowski - $9,400,000

The list kicks off with owner-operator Brad Keselowski, who owns a Cup Series team as well as drives for it in the sport. The 2012 champion competes full-time in the sport from behind the wheel of the #6 Ford Mustang fielded by Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Along with his Cup Series championship, Keselowski also has an Xfinity Series championship to his name, along with a win in all three nationwide series of the sport. He takes home $9,400,00 annually.

#4. Martin Truex Jr. - $10,400,000

Starting off in the eight-figure range, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. is a well-known commodity in NASCAR as far as ability behind the wheel is concerned. The 2017 Cup Series champion has proven his worth in the sport after stepping up his performances this year after a dismal showing in 2022.

Truex Jr. currently is a prime candidate for the regular season championship win, along with his bid in the upcoming playoffs as well. The two-time Xfinity Series champion currently takes home an annual salary of $10,400,000 from Coach Gibbs' racing outfit.

#3. Kevin Harvick - $10,900,000

Kevin Harvick might be retiring from the sport altogether at the end of the 2023 season, however, that does not mean the veteran is affordable by any standards. The 2014 Cup Series champion, often referred to as 'Happy Harvick', has a total of 119 victories across all three nationwide stock car series, with crown jewel events such as the Daytona 500 as well.

The 46-year-old Bakersfield, California native takes home $10,900,000 a year.

#2. Denny Hamlin - $13,100,000

Another contender for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship, Denny Hamlin is a veteran of the sport who has seen NASCAR from various angles. Along with driving for Coach Gibbs' racing outfit in the #11 Toyota Camry TRD, Hamlin is also co-owner of 23XI Racing.

The 42-year-old has 46 victories to his name throughout his career and is hunting for that all-elusive championship title this season. Hamlin takes home $13,100,000 annually.

#1. Kyle Busch - $16,900,000

One of the reasons for Kyle Busch's rather public break up with Joe Gibbs Racing last year was his demands as a racing driver and the lack of sponsorship. 'Rowdy Busch' as he is often referred to, Busch has always been a polarizing character in NASCAR, with the necessary skill to back up his antics.

His switch to Richard Childress Racing this season, however, saw his image take a u-turn with the fans, as he became more and more likable by the day. Busch takes home the highest amount of any Cup Series driver in 2023, with $16,900,000 to his name every year.