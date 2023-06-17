Top 5 iconic NASCAR rivalries of all time feat. Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson, and more

NASCAR is home to some of the biggest rivalries in the racing world that have defined the history of the sport. These rivalries on and off the track add an extra layer of excitement, keeping the audience hooked, and cheering for their favorite drivers.

America's highest category of Stock car racing has seen various fierce rivalries unravel in its storied history which extends back to 75 years. Since its inception to the modern era, NASCAR has seen legendary drivers fight tooth and nail for championships and race wins across seasons.

Lets us take a look at the most iconic rivalries in NASCAR's history, as we roll back the years to unearth feuds and battles that have defined their respective eras.

Top 5 iconic rivalries in NASCAR

#5 Joey Logano vs Denny Hamlin

Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin are modern-day rivals who have shared many intense battles on the track in the past decade. The frequent racing incidents and the close calls between the two have continued the feud over the years.

Their rivalry reached a peak in the 2013 Auto Club 400 when Logano and Hamlin were involved in a last-lap crash. In recent years, the two had a heated exchange in 2019 at Martinsville.

While Logano is a two-time champion, Hamlin has more wins without winning a championship. Their rivalry continues to unfold as the two drivers are perennial championship threats.

#4 Jimmie Johnson vs Kevin Harvick

Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick were two fierce competitors in the modern era, who battled for several years. The two fought hard for race wins and championships ushering NASCAR into a new era.

The two drivers provided memorable championship battles that went down the wire providing a nail-biting finish to the season. The two successful NASCAR drivers upped the driving standards in the modern era.

#3 Cale Yarborough vs Allison brothers

Cale Yarborough fought against Donnie Allison and his brother Bobby in the late 1970s and the early 1980s. The competitive spirit and aggressive driving styles frequently saw them trade paint for victories leading to iconic on-track battles.

The trio was involved in NASCAR's most infamous battle in the 1979 Daytona 500, which was also the first televised live broadcast in the history of the sport. Yarborough and Donnie Allison were involved in a heated battle on the track which ended as they wrecked each other out of the race. A violent altercation followed in the infield, as Bobby Allison also joined to aid his brother.

#2 Dale Earnhardt vs Jeff Gordon

Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon were the two most popular figures in NASCAR in the 1990s. When 'The Intimidator' was the single biggest name in the sport, Gordon burst into the spotlight, quickly establishing himself as a top driver.

Their contrasting driving styles and personalities created a generational divide as the two were the protagonists of the series. Ending Earnhardt's reign over the sport, Gordon won four championships defeating 'The Intimidator'.

It was the battle between the old master and the racing prodigy which kept the audience hooked. It was this fierce rivalry that led to the sport's surge in popularity in the 90s.

#1 Richard Petty vs David Pearson

NASCAR's two most successful drivers sit atop this list as they battled for wins and championships in the 1960s and '70s. Friends off track, the two were the fiercest competitors on the track.

Their aggressiveness and determination to emerge as the winner fueled their rivalry. The legendary battles between "The King" and "The Silver Fox" defined the early years of the sport capturing a new audience.

Despite the on-track rivalry, the mutual respect between them was admired by everyone. Petty said about Pearson:

"It didn't hurt as bad to lose to Pearson as it did to some of the others, because I knew how good he was."

Pearson said about his rival:

"I always felt that if I beat him I beat the best, and I heard he said the same thing about me."

