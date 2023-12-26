Top-5 NASCAR Cup Series drivers with the longest winless streaks after the 2023 season

As the 2023 NASCAR season came to an end in Phoenix with Ryan Blaney's Cup championship win, yet another historic year closed on a high.

Amidst the records broken and celebrations, some drivers faced the challenge of enduring winless streaks. Follow along as we explore the top 5 drivers with the longest winless streaks in the Cup Series.

5 drivers with the longest winless streaks in the Cup Series

1. Justin Haley (105 races)

Coming through the K&N Pro Series East ranks, the Kaulig Racing driver had a blistering start to his NASCAR Cup Series career which saw him win the July race in Daytona in 2019. However, Haley, despite changing teams, hasn't managed to secure another victory since.

While he came close to a victory earlier this year at the Chicago Street Course, Haley lost the lead to debutant Shane van Gisbergen towards the end of the race, elongating his wait. It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old driver can make his mark with his new team, Rick Ware Racing, in the 2024 season.

2. Brad Keselowski (98 races)

While he finds himself in a dual role as a team co-owner at RFK Racing, Keselowski's driving career has not seen its former heights in recent years. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion last won a race in Talladega in 2021, which was also his last season as a Team Penske driver.

In the twilight of his career, Brad Keselowski would hope to bring an end to his 98-race winless streak before he calls it a day.

3. Austin Cindric (71 races)

Like Justin Haley, Austin Cindric too had a dream start to his Cup Series career. The Team Penske driver, who replaced Keselowski in 2022 as the latter formed RFK Racing, won the Daytona 500 in 2022. It was only his eighth start in the Cup Series as he became the second-youngest winner of the iconic race.

However, the 25-year-old's career has taken a downward slide ever since the historic win in Daytona. While his teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney went on to secure one Cup title each, Cindric struggled to secure a victory for 71 straight NASCAR Cup Series races. The former Rookie of the Year award winner would aim to bring an end to his winless streak in 2024.

4. Chase Briscoe (68 races)

The entire Stewart-Haas Racing camp has gone through a tumultuous period in recent seasons, and Briscoe is no exception. Briscoe made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2021, replacing Clint Bowyer in the No. 14 Ford Mustang. Winless in his first season, the Indiana native won his first Cup race in Phoenix in March 2022, becoming the 200th different Cup Series driver to win a race.

However, the SHR driver struggled to make an impact in 2023. With the departure of Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola from the team, it remains to be seen if Briscoe can end his 68-race winless streak in 2024.

5. Alex Bowman (61 races)

A driver with over 250 Cup Series races under his belt, Bowman's recent seasons saw him struggle for a win. The 30-year-old last won a race at the Las Vegas Speedway in 2022 and failed to secure a victory in 61 races since then.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver suffered a severe back injury earlier in 2023 and missed three races. Whilst he currently carries a 61-race winless streak, Bowman reiterated his commitment to focus solely on his NASCAR Cup Series career in 2024 after announcing his decision to put dirt racing on hold.