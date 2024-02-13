Top 5 NASCAR paint schemes released for the Daytona 500 so far

As anticipation builds for the Daytona 500, NASCAR fans eagerly await the green flag for the 500-mile race to kick off the 2024 Cup Series season. Ahead of Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway, the Cup teams have displayed their eye-catching paint schemes for the Great American race.

The paint schemes for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway range from timeless classics to bold new choices, giving fans a visual fusion of history and modern aesthetics.

These paint schemes are hugely significant in racing lore, as fans tend to identify the team and drivers based on liveries. Ahead of the race weekend, let us take a look at the top five paint schemes for the 2024 Daytona 500.

Top 5 paint schemes for the Daytona 500

#5 Corey LaJoie - Chili's

Expand Tweet

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie has partnered with Chili's Grill and Bar, an American casual dining restaurant chain. The paint scheme on his #7 Chevy for the Daytona 500 features a striking combination of white and Chili's signature red logo prominently displayed on the bonnet cover.

The livery also contains QR codes on the front, back and rear quarter panels, providing fans with an exclusive opportunity to grab a $10 Chili’s gift card or a VIP trip to see LaJoie race in Austin, Texas, later this season.

#4 Zane Smith - WeatherTech

Expand Tweet

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Zane Smith's #71 Chevy Camaro features WeatherTech as its primary sponsor at the Daytona 500. The predominantly white paint scheme is adorned with stripes of red and blue that complement each other well.

Sporting a big 'W' on the front bonnet, the Spire Motorsports driver is beaming with confidence as he makes his full-time Cup Series debut.

#3 Jimmie Johnson - Carvana

Expand Tweet

Jimmie Johnson's livery for the Daytona 500 pays homage to 'The King' Richard Petty, a seven-time winner of the Great American Race. The paint scheme also commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Petty family's illustrious legacy in NASCAR.

The blue livery on his #84 Toyota pays tribute to Richard Petty's iconic 1964 Plymouth and will evoke a strong sense of nostalgia for old-school NASCAR enthusiasts.

#2 Josh Berry - Sunny D

Expand Tweet

Filling in the shoes of former Stewart Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick, Josh Berry will be taking on the #4 Ford Mustang, and with it the iconic Sunny D paint scheme that Harvick has famously driven on numerous occasions.

The vibrant Sunny D paint scheme compliments the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse, with the orange-blue colors of the iconic sponsor making it instantly recognizable on the track.

#1 Ross Chastain - Busch Beer

Expand Tweet

Following Kevin Harvick's retirement, Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain has inherited Busch Light sponsorship for the 2024 season. Sporting the classic livery once synonymous with Harvick's #4 Ford, Chastain proudly displays the familiar colors on his #1 Chevy.

The blue-white hues of the livery, coupled with the iconic logo, create a striking paint scheme, with the silver driver number adding to the overall aesthetic.