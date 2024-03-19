Top 5 richest active NASCAR drivers in 2024

NASCAR stands as the starting point for numerous globally renowned athletes. In the fast-paced realm of motorsports, where speed and adrenaline dominate, a distinguished cadre of individuals has not only excelled on the circuit but also amassed substantial fortunes off it.

These drivers have garnered significant wealth from their time on the track, diversified into various business ventures, secured major endorsement contracts, and engaged in philanthropic endeavors. This article highlights the wealthiest racing drivers of 2024, whose track triumphs have translated into notable financial success.

Top 5 richest NASCAR drivers in 2024

5. Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch drives the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing. A two-time Cup Series champion, he boasts 63 wins, ranking ninth all-time. Busch is the record-holder for wins in the Xfinity Series (102) and Truck Series (65).

As owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports, he's secured 98 victories and seven championships. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth stands at $80 million.

4. Tony Stewart

Tony Stewart, a four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has left an indelible mark on the sport. Stewart-Haas Racing and the Superstar Racing Experience are both co-owned by him, and his success is demonstrated by his $90 million net worth as of 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Stewart's achievements include two Brickyard 400 wins, seven Xfinity Series victories at Daytona, and triumphs in prestigious events like the Chili Bowl and various USAC races.

3. Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR's third seven-time champion, now co-owns the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team. Renowned for his five consecutive championships from 2006 to 2010, he currently races part-time in the Cup Series for Legacy Motor Club.

Johnson also ventured into the IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing from 2021 to 2022. His impressive net worth, estimated at $160 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth, reflects his enduring success in motorsports.

2. Jeff Gordon

Jeff Gordon, three-time Daytona 500 winner and four-time Cup Series champion, has made a lasting impression on the racing world. With five Brickyard 400 championships, Gordon's career is an outstanding instance of perseverance. In 1992, he caught Rick Hendrick's attention and joined Hendrick Motorsports.

At 24, Gordon became the youngest champion of the Premier Series in contemporary history. His net worth, estimated at $200 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth, reflects his success as a racing icon and business leader. He is a partner at Hendrick Motorsports and the president of Jeff Gordon, Inc. and its affiliated companies.

1. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a third-generation NASCAR driver, inherited both racing prowess and business acumen. Known for his unique charisma, Earnhardt has been voted NASCAR's Most Popular Driver 15 times. He boasts 26 career victories, including two Daytona 500s.

Notably, he's the only third-generation NASCAR champion, following his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., and grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt. Earnhardt Jr.'s net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth, stands at an impressive $300 million as of 2023, supported by his racing career, media roles, and ownership of JR Motorsports.