Top 5 tallest active NASCAR drivers in the 2024 season

In the fast-paced world of NASCAR, height can sometimes play a significant role in a driver's performance, especially when it comes to fitting comfortably inside the cockpit.

As we dive into the 2024 season, we take a look at the towering figures who dominate the track. From commanding presence to sheer physical stature, these top five tallest active NASCAR drivers stand tall among their competitors.

#1 Austin Cindric

Austin Cindric, who drives the No. 2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske, dominates the track in the Cup Series at 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) in height.

Cindric's path demonstrates his adaptability, spanning from sports cars to the NASCAR world. Securing the 2020 Xfinity Series Championship, winning the 2022 Daytona 500, and being named the 2022 Cup Series Rookie of the Year are noteworthy victories.

#2 Zane Smith

Zane Smith is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall and is the driver of Spire Motorsports' No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. He also drives the Craftsman Truck Series' No. 91 Chevrolet Silverado for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

Smith's 2022 Camping World Truck Series championship triumph with Front Row Motorsports is proof positive of his skill on the track. His honors include being named Rookie of the Year and Most Popular Driver in the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

#3 Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch commands the Cup Series at 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) in height, driving Richard Childress Racing's No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Additionally, he displays his skill by driving Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Having won two Cup Series titles (in 2015 and 2019), Busch's resume includes other triumphs, such as the esteemed Brickyard 400 and Southern 500.

#4 Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall and drives the No. 14 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series. In the World of Outlaws sprint car racing, he is the owner of Chase Briscoe Racing off the track.

Briscoe's victories include winning the 2016 ARCA Racing Series title and being named the Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2021 and the 2017 Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year in 2017.

#5 Harrison Burton

Harrison Burton stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall and steers the NASCAR Cup Series while operating Wood Brothers Racing's No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Harrison, a multi-championship winner and the 2020 Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year is the son of former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton. His triumphs include the 2017 K&N Pro Series East.