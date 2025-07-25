Top 7 NASCAR Cup Series drivers with the most overtime wins ft. Jimmie Johnson

NASCAR’s overtime finishes are a test of raw nerve, instinct, and endurance. When a race goes beyond its scheduled laps, thanks to late cautions or dramatic spins, the tension rockets up. Overtime finishes have turned around the results of many races over the years. Only the best of the drivers thrive under the immense pressure situation that overtime races put upon them.

This weekend will mark the 21st anniversary of the first NASCAR Cup Series overtime at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On that note, let us now look at the seven drivers with the most overtime wins (as per NASCAR analyst Daniel Céspedes).

#7. William Byron

William Byron- Source: Imagn

William Byron has seven wins that he has achieved in overtime during his NASCAR Cup Series career. The driver has 14 overall career Cup wins and won his last race at Daytona this year, that too in overtime.

Byron is currently ranked second in the Cup Series rankings for this season and will be back in action this weekend for the Brickyard 400 race.

#6. Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski at the Cup Series Race at Michigan - Source: Imagn

Veteran driver Brad Keselowski has claimed nine of his Cup victories in overtime finishes. The RFK Racing driver has won a total of 36 Cup Series races in his career. The last time Keselowski won a race in an overtime finish was back in 2020 - the Coca-Cola 600.

Keselowski is currently ranked 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series and finished tenth during the last race at Dover.

#5. Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick Source: Imagn

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kevin Harvick, achieved a total of 11 wins in his career in overtime finishes. Harvick won his last race at Richmond back in 2022 and clinched 60 Cup victories before his retirement.

Harvick announced his retirement from Full-time Cup racing in 2023 and has been working as a NASCAR analyst since.

#4. Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin at the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover - Source: Imagn

The 44-year-old Denny Hamlin has achieved 14 out of his 58 wins in overtime finishes. The driver just achieved his 58th career Cup win last weekend at Dover, marking his fourth victory of the year. The win came in double overtime, as he fended off the challenge of his teammate Chase Briscoe.

Hamlin is currently ranked fourth in the Cup Series this season, scoring 663 points so far. He has four wins to his name this year.

#3. Joey Logano

Joey Logano - Source: Imagn

The defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has won 14 Cup races in overtime finishes. He has a total of 37 career victories and achieved his latest victory in Texas earlier this year.

Logano is currently ranked 11th in the Cup Series rankings for the 2025 season. He finished 14th during the race weekend at Dover.

#2. Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch - Source: Imagn

'Rowdy' has achieved 15 of his career Cup victories in overtime finishes. The driver has a total of 63 career victories, with his latest win coming at Illinois in June 2023 in what was an overtime finish.

Kyle Busch is currently ranked 15th in the Cup Series rankings for the 2025 season, scoring 461 points so far.

#1. Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson at the Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Imagn

The legendary NASCAR driver,Jimmie Johnson, has won the most races in overtime finishes. He has earned a total of 18 wins in overtime finishes out of his 83 career Cup wins. His last race win came at Dover in 2017.

Jimmie Johnson announced his retirement from full-time racing in 2020. The seven-time Cup champion is still involved in the sport as a co-owner of the Legacy Motor Club and a part-time driver for the team.

