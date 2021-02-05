Top NASCAR free agents entering the 2021 season

NASCAR is billing the 2021 season as 'the best ever' and some of the sport’s biggest stars will be hoping it can deliver on that promise as they head in as NASCAR free agents.

Five drivers who made the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs last year, including three former champions, will be NASCAR free agents after this season. Their performance on the track will dictate whether they remain with a winning team or be forced to take a step down for 2021.

Here’s a look at the top NASCAR free agents entering 2021:

Brad Keselowski a NASCAR free agent at Penske Racing

Keselowski started his NASCAR Cup career at Hendrick Motorsports, and there’s been speculation for years that he might wind up back there. He’s had a good run at Penske Racing, though, with 33 wins and a Cup championship in 11 seasons.

He tested the market as a NASCAR free agent last season, but didn’t get the offer that he was hoping for in the midst of a NASCAR youth movement and a pandemic that put the sport on hold for two months and impacted many team budgets and sponsorships. The veteran driver, however, believes he holds leverage as one of only a handful of drivers in the series capable of winning multiple races each year.

Keselowski won at least one race in 11 of his last 12 NASCAR Cup seasons and has won multiple races eight times, including each of the last five seasons. He won four races last year for Penske.

Speaking during a NASCAR media day interview this week, Keselowski said:

“It’s nice to be on that list. I think I’ve won multiple races the last five or six seasons, so I feel good about going out there and my ability to do that again in 2021. … I think if I focus on performing, the way the market is right now, and there only being a very select few amount of drivers that can consistently win multiple races, I feel like it’ll take care of itself.”

Hendrick could have an opening for a NASCAR free agent such as Keselowski next season, but his asking price could be high. Otherwise, he is likely to stay on with Roger Penske's squad for a 12th season with 'The Captain.'

Martin Truex Jr. a NASCAR free agent at Joe Gibbs Racing

2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. is likely to stay put at Joe Gibbs Racing.

After toiling with underachieving teams for several years, Truex’s career took off when he joined Joe Gibbs Racing’s Toyota organization. He’s won 25 races and a championship (2017) with Gibbs and a Gibbs-affiliated team (Furniture Row Racing).

As a NASCAR free agent, Truex, 40, will be an attractive option to other teams, but it’s hard to see him leaving an elite organization like Gibbs.

Kurt Busch a NASCAR free agent at Chip Ganassi Racing

Kurt Busch's options are limited but a solid 2021 could assure him another season with Ganassi.

Busch is entering his 22nd season in the NASCAR Cup Series, but at age 42, the time may be drawing near for him to hang it up. He said there’s a 50-50 chance of him retiring after this season.

The 2004 Cup Series champion, Busch is used to being a NASCAR free agent. He has 32 career victories for four different teams and has won at least one race in 17 of his 21 seasons. He has won a race in each of the last two seasons for Chip Ganassi Racing.

With another solid season, he could probably return to Ganassi for one more year. Beyond that, his options may be limited without a step down in competition.

Ryan Newman a NASCAR free agent at Roush Fenway Racing

Ryan Newman's 2022 options are limited amid a youth movement in NASCAR.

Like Busch, Newman is entering his 22nd season and, at 43, the end might be near for him too. 'The Rocketman' has won just one race in the past seven seasons but he’s made the playoffs in two of the last four. On track, he hasn't lost any of his trademark aggressiveness but his best days appear to be behind him.

Newman is winless in two seasons with Roush Fenway Racing, but as a NASCAR free agent, he could probably squeeze another one-year deal out of the team with a solid performance. In a youth movement, his options might be limited.

Alex Bowman a NASCAR free agent at Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman needs to win more races in 2021 to assure his place at Hendrick Motorsports.

Bowman has been solid but unspectacular in four seasons with Hendrick Motorsports. He has two career wins and three playoff appearances, but more is expected at Hendrick than one win a year and mere top 10 points finishes. He did come on strong at the end of last season, showing promise with seven top 10s in the 10 playoff races.

With some big name NASCAR free agent drivers on the market, Bowman likely needs to win more races and continue to show progress to extend his tenure with Hendrick, especially with other free agents like Keselowski on the market. That said, with three playoff appearances by age 27, he could be an attractive proposition on the open market.

Matt DiBenedetto a NASCAR free agent at Wood Brothers Racing

Matt DiBenedetto needs another strong season to defend his seat from Austin Cindric for 2022.

DiBenedetto gave the Wood Brothers Ford a good run last year, catapulting the Penske-affiliated team into the playoffs for only the second time and earning another one-year contract. The Wood Brothers team is closely affiliated with Penske Racing, however, and it has already signed Penske development driver Austin Cindric for 2022, so DiBenedetto is one NASCAR free agent who needs another good showing to keep his options open and attract another team.