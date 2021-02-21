Who is new NASCAR race winner Ty Gibbs?

Ty Gibbs made history in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Saturday, winning in his very first major NASCAR race.

Ty Gibbs, 18, is the grandson of NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, who owns four teams in the NASCAR Cup Series. His father is Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Ty Gibbs won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Daytona Road Course, holding off series champion Austin Cindric. He is the sixth driver to win in his first Xfinity Series start, joining seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt, Terry Labonte, Ricky Rudd, Kurt Busch and Joe Ruttman.

How did Ty Gibbs work his way to NASCAR

Ty Gibbs has been racing in the ARCA Menard Series, winning eight races over the past two seasons. He had two wins in 2019 and six last year, and has eight wins in 28 starts.

He made his first NASCAR start in his family's No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Saturday and drove it to the front. He won Stage 2 and then battled Cindric for the lead throughout Stage 3. He drove from fourth to first on the final restart in overtime and held off Cindric for the win.

The young driver was emotional after his first career NASCAR win.

"This is a dream come true to me."



"This is like a dream come true for me," an emotional Gibb said. "I really didn't think I had it, but we fought back and won. I don't even know what to do."

The win by Ty Gibbs was widely celebrated throughout the sport.

Ty Gibbs began his career racing Late Model stock cars and moved up to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series before moving to ARCA, another feeder series for NASCAR's three national series.