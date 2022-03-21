"I really didn't have any signal" - Tyler Reddick on his tires giving out leading to the pile-up at NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

At Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick spun sideways on turn four when a tire went down in stage two, causing a multi-car incident.

Kurt Busch and Joey Logano, driving the No. 45, 23XI Racing Toyota and the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, collided with Tyler Reddick's No. 8. This sent numerous other cars spinning and sliding.

The incident occurred on Lap 144 of a scheduled 325 laps on the repaved 1.54-mile track, involving a total of thirteen vehicles. Tyler Reddick was leading the top lane when his right rear tire exploded, causing him to collide with several other cars.

Among the drivers affected were Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Corey LaJoie, and Christopher Bell. In a video posted by Bob Pockrass on Twitter on how Reddick felt about the tire and how he had fun in this version of Atlanta, he stated that:

“Really get shoved on it down into the corner before that was very stressed and I really didn't have any signal between there and when the tire did let go. So, I wonder if you know Ross and Ricky had some of the back again.”

After the race, Reddick gave his overview of how it went.

Speaking to NCB Sports, Reddick stated that the race was tough, but he was able to battle hard in the first stage. He acknowledged the team for their repairs made after the spin.

“Our RCR team worked really hard to repair the damage and keep us out on the track, but we were nowhere near competitive after that and it ultimately ended our race. My team has been working really hard to bring fast cars to the track each week and I’m proud of the effort of the No. 8 team today.”

He also expanded on the issue concerning his tires.

“This new Atlanta is wild and hopefully the tire issues can be resolved so we can come back next time and put on a really good show for the fans.”

On Twitter, the RCR team updated every move of their team members. They pointed out that Reddick was in 32nd place after being five laps down in the prior incident.

Tyler Reddick was not the only one caught in the wreck at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Tyler Reddick wasn't the only one with a right rear tire blowout. Chastain and Stenhouse both had the same problem, resulting in multiple car collisions that knocked them out of the race.

The trend was odd, as all three cars that experienced unexpected tire problems were Chevrolet models, with all three racing at the head of the field. The close quarters race, on the other hand, resulted in a lot of attrition.

The yellow flag was raised 11 times in total, with several of the warnings being for multi-car collisions. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Tyler Reddick were among the notables who had their days ruined by crashes.

