Tyler Reddick vs Ty Gibbs - Who comes out on top in NASCAR’s $1,000,000 event semi-finals

Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick are embroiled in one of the most talked-about matchups for the upcoming NASCAR In-Season Challenge race at Dover Motor Speedway.
Dover Motor Speedway, nicknamed "The Monster Mile," is a storied 1-mile, high-banked concrete oval located in Dover, Delaware. Hosting at least one NASCAR Cup Series race annually since 1969, it stands as one of the sport’s most physically demanding and unique tracks.
NASCAR Insights shared the matchup and the driver stats based on better finishes.
Prior to July 17, 2025, Reddick has a better overall record in the championship standings, consistently finishing inside the top five and accumulating 615 points, placing him fourth within the series.
Ty Gibbs, on the other hand, is 19th in points with 377, still looking for his first win. His limited top finishes show that he is still looking for an opportunity on NASCAR’s biggest stages, with the challenge making this one of those times.
A Case for Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick began to make a splash at Dover in the lower NASCAR series. He had his first major success in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he won the race after charging from the back of the field late in the race - great evidence of his aggressive, yet always well-thought-out driving style.
Reddick's results at Dover have shown consistent improvement in the NASCAR Cup Series since his graduation to the series in 2020. His best career Cup finish at Dover is seventh, in 2023. More impressively, Reddick has finished 11th or better in three of the last four Dover Cup races, which indicates he is becoming more comfortable and adaptable to racing at "The Monster Mile".
A Case for Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs first made his impression at Dover Motor Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series East by notching a win that displayed his potential as an emerging talent. Gibbs' ARCA East victory at Dover continued a string of outstanding runs in the series and paved the path for his transition into NASCAR driving.
Following his move to the NASCAR Cup Series, Gibbs has put in consistent performances at Dover. He scored 13th and 10th place finishes in his first two Cup starts at the track, bringing his average finishing position to 11.5, which, among his fellow Joe Gibbs Racing teammates at the Monster Mile, was one of the best averages.
In a head-to-head battle, the winner will most likely be more impacted by the season-long pace of Reddick and his ability to perform in clutch, combined with a steady working relationship with the team. Gibbs will need fellow competitor Reddick to make a mistake to stay in the race, but mainly will need to take advantage of race situations (mistakes, mismanagement, or other competitors being unable to execute the race strategy).
