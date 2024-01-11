Was NASCAR legend Casey Elliott related to Chase Elliott? Exploring the relationship between the two

In the realm of NASCAR, two iconic figures, Casey Elliott, and Chase Elliott, have etched their names into the annals of racing history. Renowned for their assertive driving approaches and undeniable skill, these two drivers have left an indelible mark on the sport. However, the former had a tragically short career.

It is often asked: are they related?

A closer examination is warranted.

Casey Elliott first entered the NASCAR scene in 1990 at Lanier Raceway in Georgia. He achieved his best finish at 20th place during the 1993 Detroit Gasket 200 at Michigan International Speedway during a notable debut year. His prowess was evident as he secured top-10 qualifying positions in both Busch Series races in which he participated.

He was set to compete full-time in the NASCAR Busch Grand series in 1994 before tragedy struck.

Cancer wiped out his promising career and he eventually succumbed to the disease at the tender age of 21.

Chase Elliott is one of the most popular drivers in NASCAR today. He is the son of Bill Elliott, another NASCAR legend. Chase has won 18 races in his career, including the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship. He is known for his smooth driving style. Casey died just 47 days after Chase was born.

Are the two Elliotts related?

Yes, Chase and Casey Elliott aren't merely namesakes. They are family, and shared a passion for the roar of the engines and the thrill of the race track.

Chase and Casey Elliott are cousins as their fathers, Bill and Ernie Elliott are brothers. Hailing from Dawsonville, Georgia, Bill and Ernie were more than just brothers; they were partners, pioneers and legends.

Additional facts about Casey Elliott and Chase Elliott

Casey Elliott was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2003.

Chase is the youngest driver to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Casey Elliott was nicknamed "The Bulldog," while Chase Elliott is nicknamed "The Wonder Bread Kid."