WATCH: Dale Earnhardt Jr. applies for a “new job”, find out if he gets it 

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared a clip of himself at the 'Tire Pros' shop as he cheekily claimed that he was looking for a new job.

The son of racing legend Dale Earnhardt, Junior has been racing occasionally in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving for his team JR Motorsport. The former two-time winner of the Daytona 500, Earnhardt Jr. is one of the most beloved drivers on the grid and made a return to the series after his retirement in 2017.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently took to Instagram to give his fans a look inside the 'Tire Pros' shop. In the video clip, the former driver can be seen interviewing the people working at the shop.

The 48-year-old shared his own skill sets in the garage and asked if he could be hired at the shop, saying that he could start as early as the very next day.

Watch the clip below:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives his take on 'The Glen' debacle

There was a massive controversy this weekend when Sam Mayer won the race at Watkins Glen after colliding with Ty Gibbs late in the race.

Gibbs had led the race for 70 out of 86 laps but a late caution on Lap 83 gave the advantage to Mayer. Although Mayer was apologetic about his role in the incident, JR Motorsport owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his post-race interview said:

"I think this is what was going on, headed down into the braking zone at turn 1, I think that Sam had every intention of running in the back of the #54, every intention, no question. But he did wheel hop you see the car get loose and slide and that did send him into the #54 a lot faster than I think he really wanted to go, right?”

He added:

“Spins him right out. Now I think if you’re going to hit somebody like that you definitely do not want them to get back to you so there’s a small window of I don't know if I really want to spin the guy out but I definitely do not want him to be able to get back to me. Maybe he was just wrecking, you know, I don't know if he wheel hopped or he’s just actually spinning out into the corner.”

It will be interesting to see if Sam Mayer responds to his owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s assessment of the clash involving him and Gibbs.