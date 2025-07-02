WATCH: Inside NASCAR ace Martin Truex Jr.'s $7,500,000 Lake Norman estate with private dock and garages

Martin Truex Jr. is a NASCAR legend who won the Cup Series title in 2017. A few weeks back, the now-retired racecar driver listed his North Carolina lakefront estate for $7.5 million, marking what could be his symbolic departure from Race City, USA.

The 14,300-square-foot home sits on nearly five acres in Mooresville's exclusive Northwood neighborhood in front of Lake Norman. Represented by realtor Liza Caminiti of Ivester Jackson and Christie's International Real Estate, the custom-built manor also offers multiple garages and a private dock.

Martin Truex Jr., 45, purchased the lot back in April 2006 for $1.48 million (per Mansion Global) and commissioned the construction in 2010. The estate was stone-built in a European-style stucco. The three-level main house is connected by a carriage and a climate-controlled workshop, giving it the feel of a private compound.

Caminiti, who brought the estate on the market in May, said (via Mansion Global):

"The home has a European style with a little bit of a mountain vibe to it. He (Martin Truex Jr.) is a very private guy, which is why I think he loved this large lot that gave him tons of privacy to enjoy his time off... (He has) a love for building remote-control flat-bottom boats, which was perfect for the carriage house garage space, and he was able to keep all of his lake toys in those garages."

This estate features five bedrooms and nine bathrooms across the main and guest quarters. The grand entryway opens to the living room with a stone fireplace and lake views, and the gourmet kitchen connects to a family room and breakfast nook. The primary suite includes a private balcony, a large closet, a coffee bar, and a spa-like bathroom.

The estate has two garages - one in the guest house holds four cars and can lift vehicles for a total of eight, while a two-car garage near the main house brings the total to ten. The luxury continues outdoors to an infinity pool with waterfalls, a grilling area, a fire pit, and a garden path running into a private dock with a boat lift. Martin Truex Jr.'s adjacent 4.6-acre plot is also for sale.

After Daytona 500 start, Martin Truex Jr.'s 2025 has gone quiet on the track

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas. Source: Imagn

Martin Truex Jr., who won the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series title, quietly stepped away from full-time competition after the 2024 season.

While many fans expected Truex to remain active part-time in 2025, the 45-year-old has largely stayed away from the track since his Daytona 500 start with TRICON Garage earlier this year. Beyond that, there's been radio silence.

Despite expressing interest in running select Xfinity Series races with Joe Gibbs Racing, nothing has materialized. Of the 33 races on JGR's All-Star No. 19 car schedule, 25 are already accounted for by Justin Bonsignore, Aric Almirola, Riley Herbst, and others. While eight races remain open, Truex's name hasn't been mentioned.

Martin Truex Jr before the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington. Source: Getty

With his Mooresville estate now on the market and no competitive starts since February, it seems more likely that North Carolina, and perhaps NASCAR, will play a smaller role in his next chapter.

For a driver who spent over two decades as a fixture on the Cup circuit, it's a quiet pivot toward life outside the roar of the engines.

