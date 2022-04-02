Watch: Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch's sons play out their own NASCAR race

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch and former driver Clint Bowyer’s sons seem to get along well.

The three jovial boys decided to create their own short track and race by themselves. The idea was inspired by the upcoming short race track at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 3.

A clip posted by Kyle Busch’s son Brexton Busch on his Twitter account shows the three boys running around in a circular manner, competing with each other. The young driver captioned the tweet:

“Since our dads @KyleBusch @KyleLarsonRacin @ClintBowyer arer headed to the shot tracks the next few weekend we thought we’d get the party started a few days early.”

The funny thing about the clip was that the young boys still pushed each other to the wall of their so called “short track.”

Larson and Busch will be making their way to Richmond for NASCAR’s shortest track race at America's premiere short track this weekend. Kyle Larson enters as the favorite to win the race with odds of +900.

Kyle Larson has already completed six races in the 2022 season and will be marking his seventh race. Larson will be hunting for his first Toyota Owners 400 triumph since his Cup Series debut.

On Twitter, Hendrick Motorsports updated the lineup that will be featured in Sunday's race.

Last season Larson managed to secure 10 wins, but failed to win this specific race. The defending Cup Series champion has already secured his first win of the season, taking on Wise Power 400 in Fontana.

Kyle Larson has experienced tougher weekends in the last three NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson is still in shape to defend his championship title, though he has experienced some pretty tough weekends, leading to a huge margin drop in NASCAR’s Table standings. His bad luck began in the Phoenix qualifying race, when he was penalized for an unapproved adjustment.

The following day, during the initial race of the Ruoff Mortgage 500, his car experienced mechanical issues and he was forced to finish early, taking the 34th position.

In Atlanta, he was eliminated by Denny Hamlin, who tried to help with a push, but ended up losing control and their day was over.

He went on to record another disappointing performance last weekend at COTA. He came in contact with Joey Logano and Kyle Busch, dropping him to a 29th place finish.

