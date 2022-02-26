Watch: Tyler Reddick struggles while using a kazoo during Blindfold Challenge

NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick was put on the spot again on Thursday, February 24th, after joining Andrew Kurland in a Blindfold Challenge.

The challenge is always tricky as participants are given an object while their eyes are covered and they have to guess the name of the object.

Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick began the challenge well before he was given a non-functioning kazoo.

In a clip posted by Andrew Kurland, Tyler Reddick is seen struggling to identify the kazoo. Andrew shared the clip on his Twitter page captioning it:

“Watch @RCRacing driver @ TylerReddick try to guess the random objects in his hands! The game is back. And Tyler did a damn good job.”

Andrew Kurland @AndrewKurlandTV BLINDFOLD REDDICK



Watch



The game is back. And Tyler did a damn good job BLINDFOLD REDDICKWatch @RCRracing driver @TylerReddick try to guess the random objects in his hands!The game is back. And Tyler did a damn good job 👀 BLINDFOLD REDDICK 👀Watch @RCRracing driver @TylerReddick try to guess the random objects in his hands!The game is back. And Tyler did a damn good job 😂 https://t.co/RDnv73QDBv

In the clip, Tyler is given a kazoo and responds as such:

“It's um, like a party favourite whistle.”

Kurland confirmed that it was a kazoo, a musical instrument, and Tyler Reddick tried to play it, but was unsuccessful. Tyler states:

“ I think am blowing it the wrong way.”

He tried both sides before Kurland confirmed it was not working.

Fans didn't hesitate to reply to the video. One fan wondered how he was able to guess the car condiment cup:

Reddick will also be featured in the 2022 NASCAR Race Hub Game Night alongside his teammate Austin Dillon on Friday, February 25th at 6PM ET. The two will face 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. and Kurt Busch.

Starting Game Night, he will be heading to Fontana Auto Club Speedway for NASCAR’s Wise Power 400 for the qualifying race and the main race on Sunday, February 27th.

Tyler Reddick progress in NASCAR Cup Series

The 26-year-old driver made his debut in the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series at the Daytona 500, driving No. 31 for Richard Childress Racing. However, his debut did not go as smoothly as he was involved in a wreck that sent him airborne.

As the 2020 season was approaching, Reddick was handed the Chevrolet No. 8 for Richard Childress Racing.

In 2020, he finished in second place behind his teammate Austin Dillon in Texas. He finished the 2020 season ranking 19th in terms of points.

In the recently concluded Daytona 500, he placed 35th after being involved in a wreck. His car spun out and hit the wall on Lap 152, forcing him out of the race.

Edited by Adam Dickson