WATCH: When Danica Patrick won the Daytona 500 pole position in front of then-boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Danica Patrick surpassed her then-boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the 2013 Daytona 500.

On February 17, 2013, Danica Patrick made history by becoming the first woman to win the pole position for the Daytona 500, recording an impressive lap speed of 196.434 mph in her Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet. This milestone was a significant moment in NASCAR history, showcasing not only her talent as a driver but also marking a breakthrough for women in motorsports.

After qualifying eighth in the session, she faced a two-hour wait as other drivers tried to beat her time, with only Jeff Gordon coming close to her record. Patrick's success at Daytona was part of her first full season in the NASCAR Cup Series and added to the excitement surrounding her racing career. At that time, she was also in a relationship with fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., which brought a personal touch to her historic achievement.

Trending

User nascarman tweeted a video of this historic moment on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"Danica Patrick won the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500 with a speed of 196.43 mph. That remains the fastest single-car Daytona 500 pole speed in the last 30 years"

Expand Tweet

Danica Patrick, born on March 25, 1982, in Beloit, Wisconsin, is a well-known name in the world of motorsports, recognized for her trailblazing accomplishments as a female driver. In 2008, she made history by becoming the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race at the Indy Japan 300. After stepping away from full-time racing in 2017, she made her last NASCAR appearance at the 2018 Daytona 500, wrapping up her career without a win but leaving behind a legacy of numerous records and accolades.

Recently, she shared plans for a potential collaboration with former NFL player Will Blackmon to launch a wine-themed podcast, combining their mutual love for wine. This project fits perfectly with her established brand, Danica Rosé Wine, which she introduced in 2020.

"I’m just myself": When Danica Patrick addressed critics questioning her success and marketing skills

Danica Patrick speaks during the 5th Annual Women's Leadership Breakfast - Source: Imagn

In November 2013, Danica Patrick addressed critics questioning her success and marketing skills in an interview with The New York Times. She responded confidently, stating that she had won a race in IndyCar and that her marketing appeal was beneficial for her sponsors.

"I won a race in IndyCar, and that was nice. When the marketing is heavy, people are quick to say that they didn’t earn it or they’re not any good. I’m just myself, and if people are curious about it, I’m flattered — and that is great for my sponsors, and that’s part of why they come on board," she said.

Patrick further described her brand as "A beautiful revolution," emphasizing femininity while blazing a trail in motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"